Massena Central High School offering senior privileges to Class of 2024

MASSENA — Members of the Class of 2024 in good standing can take advantage of some senior privileges when Massena Central High School opens its doors for the 2023-24 school year next month.
Among those privileges are use of a senior lounge, the ability to leave the school grounds for lunch, and a parking spot specially painted by them.
The senior lounge option had once been part of the high school but was stopped a number of years ago. It was restored three years ago.
“Obviously, the senior lounge is well-established at the high school now. That’s a privilege that seniors have as long as they’re in good standing. They go to the senior lounge instead of study hall, and it’s also our senior cafeteria,” Principal Alan C. Oliver told families.
Leaving the school for lunch is another perk.
“If you are a student in good standing, which means you don’t get a lot of referrals, you come to school, you’re not in any disciplinary trouble, and you’re passing all your classes, you do also have the ability to have a privilege for leaving early for lunch,” he said. “There’s a form that you need to pick up in the main office. It’s available now. You can pick up this form and fill it out. Your parents have to sign off on it even though you’re seniors, and that privilege is available to you really starting on the first day of school in the fall as long as your form is filled out and ready to go.”
Seniors also have the opportunity to make a parking spot truly their own, Oliver said.
“For the last several years we’ve had a nice tradition of seniors having the ability to paint parking spots in the parking lot. It’s a big deal. The kids like it. It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun,” he said.
However, he needs parent assistance to make it a reality his year.
“In order to make that happen, I’m reaching out to the families of seniors right now. I need a parent to run point. It needs to be a parent that collaborates with me. We give you the rules. You facilitate communication. You set up the actual days of painting,” Oliver said. “The parents are the ones that are there when the painting is going on, which happens at a scheduled time.”
He said the painting normally takes place about the time fall sports begin.
“So, if there’s a senior family member out there, parent or guardian, who’s okay with sort of stepping up to work with me on setting up the painting of senior parking spots, just shoot me an email and I can give you all the details. It’s not a lot. I just need a point person in charge of it,” he said.
The high school began offering senior privileges in February 2020. They were an offshoot of a school climate survey conducted by the district’s Climate Committee, which was comprised of teachers and students.
