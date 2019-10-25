MASSENA — Massena Central High School seniors are getting an opportunity to receive a specialized diploma that shows bi-literacy in their native language and a second language. The award is a gold seal that appears on the transcript or diploma of the graduating senior.
Nine students are participating in the district’s pilot year of the New York State Seal of Bi-Literacy program, which recognizes high school graduates who have attained a high level of proficiency in listening, speaking, reading and writing in one or more languages in addition to English.
Sarah Hopper, coordinator for Massena’s pilot program, said the program is offering French and Spanish opportunities for students this year. She said they’re working with the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services to achieve the honor, and with the St. Lawrence/Lewis BOCES to create a local consortium for next year.
Students must have a grade of 80 or better on the Common Core Regents examination in order to participate. They each also must make a presentation at the end of the school year.
“They’re going to present their senior paper to a panel of language teachers,” Ms. Hopper said. “They can choose the topic. They must involve the culture of the second language.”
Among the possible topics are law, crime, health care, science, art, literature, history and music.
They’ll select four projects from a list of choices and can write a blog, create a commercial, create a brochure, conduct a survey or some other activity.
“All the projects have to be related to the chosen topic,” Ms. Hopper said.
In addition, students must keep a journal of their research progress, which must be written in the target language.
“Teachers in the building will actually grade them before they’re presented to the panel,” she said.
The panel presentation will take place in May. The students will present their projects in the target language during their presentation, which must be 8 to 10 minutes long. The panel will ask a few questions to each candidate.
During the year, they’ll be guided by mentors, who will serve as “time-management deadline managers for the students.” They’ll meet together about 10 times throughout the process, including one meeting that was held last week.
The mentors include Ellen Hodge, Kristen Colarusso-Martin, Carrie Thomas, Tammy Blanchard, Jan Normile, Janine Gardner, Todd Kimble, Em Kimble and Chris Sanchez.
Ms. Hopper serves as the coordinator, and is part of the Seal of Bi-Literacy Committee along with Joe Boyle, Mike Violi, Trista Girard, Janine Gardner, Mike Chartrand, Sarah Boyce and Julianne White. The committee will ensure that the student proposals meet the requirements of the plans and confirm that the student has met the requirements before they appear for the panel presentation in Watertown.
Ms. Hopper said students who achieve the honor can include it on their college application and their resumes.
“It’s a pretty big honor,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.