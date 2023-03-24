Pre-vocational program at Massena bridges gaps

A new pre-vocational bridging program for Massena Central High School freshmen and sophomores started out slowly, but it starting to pick up steam, according to Principal Alan C. Oliver. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A new pre-vocational bridging program for Massena Central High School freshmen and sophomores started out slowly, but it is starting to pick up steam, according to Principal Alan C. Oliver.

“We were in the eight to 10 range in the fall because we were calling them out of study halls. You know how hard that is to do once a kid’s already gotten to study hall. We’re more in the 10 to 15 range now, which is a good number for this kind of activity,” he told board of education members.

