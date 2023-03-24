MASSENA — A new pre-vocational bridging program for Massena Central High School freshmen and sophomores started out slowly, but it is starting to pick up steam, according to Principal Alan C. Oliver.
“We were in the eight to 10 range in the fall because we were calling them out of study halls. You know how hard that is to do once a kid’s already gotten to study hall. We’re more in the 10 to 15 range now, which is a good number for this kind of activity,” he told board of education members.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said the program was started this year “to get it off the ground at the ninth and 10th grade level so we can provide some hands-on pre-BOCES (Board of Cooperative Educational Services) vocational classes to prepare students to go to the BOCES program in 11th grade.
St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES programs at the Seaway Career and Technical Education Center in Norwood are currently only available to juniors and seniors.
“The process actually started two years ago because you approved that position over two years ago. We spent the whole year looking to find a technology teacher, and we were terribly unsuccessful in that endeavor. Then, last summer, we were able to get a staff member to come into the position. Albeit, not a certified technology teacher, but somebody that had some certification that we could use them in the program, although it did sort of change the flavor of where we were gong a little bit,” Mr. Oliver said.
By that time, he said, they had already created the master schedules for students.
“So, the forming of the classes for the fall, we kind of had to call students out of existing classes and invite them in,” he said. “We were able to get some numbers out of there, but obviously not the numbers we would have had in a normal registration process.”
They implemented two classes in the fall — Technological Inquiry and Scientific Research and Development.
“We had to be able to map it to the course catalog for New York state to have it be something that the teacher was certified to teach within those courses. If you look at it, it was very much to the spirit of what we’re trying to do,” Mr. Oliver said.
Technological Inquiry provides daily spotlights on BOCES, trade school, college and career programs, as well as life skills. Also included is engineering (tower and bridge building); career research; bottle rockets research, design, building, testing and competition; and 3D printing research and design.
“It’s all very hands-on, the teachers putting a large bunch of vocational education and spotlighting different career paths, and then doing a lot of hands-on vocational work. We’re taking advantage of the resources we have. They’re using 3D printers and all the gizmos we have down there and just doing a lot of hands-on vocational work,” he said.
The second class, Scientific Research and Design, also includes daily spotlights on BOCES, trade school, college and career programs, along with life skills. Students explore physics through paper roller coasters, woodworking through cornhole boards, and physics and woodworking through tensegrity, also known as tensional integrity or floating compression.
Gaming became the name of the game in the spring.
“We were talking with the kids in the fall and were still trying to find the niche that we can match with the certification of the teacher. So, in the spring, we took kind of a hard right turn into a high-interest area, which was dealing with some programming and gaming and things of that nature, which are also very hot nationally,” Mr. Oliver said.
But, he said, it’s not just about gaming.
“They’re learning about the industry of gaming, how games are made and created, and things like that, and taking advantage of some of the space that we have down there. There was a much higher interest from the kids as you can imagine when we got into it. We’ve seen our numbers grow significantly this spring and, for the fall, they look to be better yet,” he said.
They’re not stopping there, though. Mr. Oliver used the analogy of “they’re building the plane as we’re flying it” as they refine the course offerings and offer some new additions along with courses already in the curriculum like welding and construction.
“We actually had a great meeting with SUNY Canton yesterday, where we’re looking at partnering with them to do some vocational programming, which would be potentially teaching some courses that won’t be cross-registered and grant some college credit as early as ninth and 10th grade. There’s some great opportunities there,” he said.
