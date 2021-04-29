MASSENA — Massena Central High School students didn’t get to showcase their musical talents live during Rocktober 2020 due to COVID-19, but their performances will still be available for the public to enjoy.
Choral and Musical Theater Director Chris Lincoln said a pre-recorded performance will go live via YouTube at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The show can be viewed by going to www.mchsmusical.com and clicking on the link. The link will also be posted on the Massena Central High School website, as well as Facebook and other social media accounts.
Under normal circumstances, the students would have been on stage, performing their selected piece before a large audience. But that wasn’t possible in 2020.
“Due to COVID and other related restrictions, we were not able to present our annual Rocktober show this past fall. We held auditions and prepared songs, but the show was not able to happen as normal. Subsequently, we’ve decided to record the show and release it as a complete performance on YouTube, albeit several months late,” Mr. Lincoln said.
He said 14 high school students will be performing a variety of songs by artists ranging from Fleetwood Mac, Brandi Carlile and Adele, to Maren Morris, Bridgit Mendler and Sara Bareilles.
The students rehearsed their songs, which they selected themselves, and then recorded the video and audio. The show was shot using four video cameras from different angles, and the audio was recorded and then overdubbed for the best possible product, Mr. Lincoln said.
The performers are supported by a full band featuring Rob Zolner on guitar, Shawn Patrick on bass, Jon Hunkins on drums and Mr. Lincoln on piano and guitar.
Rocktober is an annual fundraiser for the high school Musical Theater Department. Mr. Lincoln said that although Saturday’s presentation is free, there will be opportunities for viewers to donate via PayPal and other methods.
“Due to the forced cancellation of ‘Newsies,’ which would have been our 2020 annual spring musical show, the Musical Theater Department endured some significant losses of capital used to produce the shows each year. All donations of any size are appreciated as we move forward and rebuild after this pandemic,” he said.
For more information, contact Mr. Lincoln at clincoln@mcs.k12.ny.us.
In addition to Rocktober, the Musical Theater Department has been given approval to stage “Little Shop of Horrors,” a musical that doesn’t require a large cast or set. It will be live streamed only at 7:30 p.m. May 22.
Interested students in grades nine through 12 were eligible to audition for the show via emailed videos. The audition consisted of three parts — singing, monologue and call back. The videos were due by 11:59 p.m. March 30.
More information will be available as the show draws closer.
