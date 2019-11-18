MASSENA — Massena Central High School saw a small increase in graduation rates in 2018-19, and a larger decrease in the number of dropouts.
Principal Sarah Boyce said 79 percent of the students graduated, compared to 78 percent in 2017-18. The school had an 80 percent graduation rate in 2016-17 and an 82 percent graduation rate in 2015-16.
She said the state wants to see graduation rates above 80 percent.
“We still continue to work on that so we can get to above 80 percent,” Ms. Boyce said during Thursday’s Board of Education meeting.
The school will also be working with students with disabilities, 48 percent of whom students graduated, compared to 41 percent in 2017-18, 61 percent in 2016-17 and 50 percent in 2015-16.
“2016-17 was a very good year,” she said.
In 2018-19, 35 percent of the students graduated with an advanced Regents diploma, up from 32 percent in 2017-18 and 33 percent in 2016-17.
“It goes up a percentage or two every year,” Ms. Boyce said.
Students must take geometry and then move into trigonometry. They must pass trigonometry to received an advanced Regents diploma.
“More students are trying for that,” she said, noting the school previously had 85 students taking geometry and that’s increased to about 130 students.
The number of students who graduated with a Regents diploma dipped slightly in 2018-19 — 59 percent, compared to 64 percent in 2017-18 and 61 percent in 2016-17.
Eight percent of economically disadvantaged students graduated with an advanced Regents diploma in 2018-19, compared to 9 percent in 2017-18 and 8 percent in 2016-17, while 34 percent graduated with a Regents diploma, compared to 36 percent in 2017-18 and 31 percent in 2016-17.
Ms. Boyce said 8 percent of the students from the 2018-19 class were still enrolled, compared to 12 percent in 2017-18 and 6 percent in 2016-17.
“They’re staying an extra year instead of dropping out,” she said.
The district had 25 dropouts in 2018-19, up from 21 in 2017-18, but down from 34 in 2016-17. The district had one student drop out in grade 10 in 2016-17. They had 14 juniors drop out in 2018-19, up from nine in 2017-18 and down from 19 in 2016-17. Eleven members of the senior class dropped out in 2018-19 and 2016-17, while 12 students dropped out in 2017-18.
“We continue to work on that, increasing the graduation rate and decreasing the number of dropouts,” Ms. Boyce said.
