MASSENA — Massena Central High School Principal Alan C. Oliver is part of a state Education Department team that’s looking at different pathways to graduation.
The group is developing the NYS PLAN (Performance-Based Learning Assessment Network) pilot program.
“I was invited into this group by the New York State Department of Education. This is stakeholders from across the state,” Mr. Oliver told board of education members. “I’m sure you’ve all heard about the Blue Ribbon Commission in New York state that’s about evaluating graduation metrics and standards and ways to get out of high school. The PLAN pilot kind of works off to the side of that. What it is really looking at is performance-based learning assessments.”
Mr. Oliver said the goal “is to get kids to be able to demonstrate mastery of content without necessarily doing a pen and paper assessment, which is a goal I really love the sound of, which is why I was very excited to become part of this group.”
According to the program description, the pilot “aims to help New York explore the conditions and supports schools need to transition to a research-based comprehensive assessment strategy designed to communicate feedback to students, parents, faculty, and the community, and to improve the quality of education.”
In the PLAN pilot, the state Education Department “will seek to deepen the connection between assessment and quality teaching, learning, curriculum, and instruction. This initiative will look to match promising models for high-quality teaching, learning, and assessment strategies with participating pilot schools interested in multiple ways for students to demonstrate their mastery of learning standards,” the description says.
“They’re talking authentic assessments and deeper learning and all the things that lots of high schools and lot of principals for a long time have been saying. ‘If you only give me that pen and paper test, there’s only just so far I can show mastery for my students and I have a whole lot of kids that can show you mastery in a different context than just that test,’” Mr. Oliver said.
With that in mind, he said, “The PLAN pilot is looking at best practices for performance-based learning and seeing what kind of recommendations we make.”
He said he’s happy to have a voice in the process.
“It’s really fun for me to be on because I’m like this one lone voice way up by the northern border and everybody else is from New York City and all the big cities,” Mr. Oliver said. “The president of IB (International Baccalaureate) America loves us because we’re a small rural school with some really unique programming, and he made sure we were part of the conversation.”
Under the “phases of work,” the planning phase ran from fall 2021 to fall 2022, with the exploratory phase running from fall 2022 to fall 2023. The installation phase for Pilot Schools would be from fall 2023 to fall 2024, followed by the initial implementation for Pilot Schools from fall 2024 to fall 2025; expanded implementation for pilot schools from fall 2025 to fall 2026; and the “scaling strategy phase” for the PLAN pilot program from fall 2026 to spring 2027. In that final phase, pilot schools would continue toward full implementation of performance models and a report would be published with policy recommendations.
“We’re just really trying to put together a cogent plan to recommend up to New York State Department of Education with the hope and prayer that it gets added as a pathway to graduation outside of the traditional Regents structure,” Mr. Oliver said. “It’s nice to be with a group of stakeholders that are basically screaming, ‘Give us a different option because we can show you more if you give us another pathway for our students.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.