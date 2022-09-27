MASSENA — Massena Central High School Principal Alan C. Oliver took to social media to refute a Facebook report that a 16-year-old female had possibly overdosed near the school’s soccer field at a homecoming dance Friday night.
Group moderators on the “Northern NY Online Scanner Happenings and News Above 1-90 N S E W” Facebook page monitor police scanners and report on issues such as law enforcement and fire department response to situations.
The initial report by the moderator was later amended to indicate that two females were involved and law enforcement was on the scene. A follow-up post by an individual incorrectly claimed that one of the females had died.
The report led to Mr. Oliver taking to Facebook to refute the rumors.
“I don’t typically respond to material on social media, but there are rumors circulating today that are both concerning and untrue. I am going to share with you as much as I can without revealing anything I shouldn’t,” he said.
Mr. Oliver said two students had medical issues, “perhaps panic attacks” simultaneously near the end of the dance. Because one was in distress, he said he called 911, and police and the rescue squad arrived to treat the students. One student went home with their father and the other was taken to Massena Hospital.
“When the call went out to 911 the word overdose was used and people with scanners heard the call and immediately splashed it all over Facebook and social media. As a matter of fact, I was contacted by at least a couple of people today asking me if students had died based upon other posts that have been put out there today. This is patently false,” he said.
Mr. Oliver said he spoke either via text or phone with the families of each student.
“The students are fine and recovering from their issues. Nobody overdosed (or was even under the influence to my knowledge), and everyone is fine. I am only putting this out there in an attempt to quell the untrue rumors that are circulating today,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.