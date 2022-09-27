Massena principal refutes overdose rumors Oliver says student did not die at Friday dance although 2 students were treated for other issues

Massena Central High School Principal Alan C. Oliver took to social media to refute untrue Facebook posts that claimed someone had died of an overdose near the school’s soccer field during a homecoming dance Friday night. Dreamtime/TNS

MASSENA — Massena Central High School Principal Alan C. Oliver took to social media to refute a Facebook report that a 16-year-old female had possibly overdosed near the school’s soccer field at a homecoming dance Friday night.

Group moderators on the “Northern NY Online Scanner Happenings and News Above 1-90 N S E W” Facebook page monitor police scanners and report on issues such as law enforcement and fire department response to situations.

