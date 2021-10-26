MASSENA — Twenty-four Massena Central High School students will take the spotlight on Thursday when Rocktober returns to entertain a live crowd.
MCHS Rocktober 2021, which also features a live band to accompany the students, is set for 7 p.m. at New Testament Church, 265 Andrews St., Massena. The cost of admission is $7 per person, with tickets available at the door. Hot beverages will also be available.
“All ticket sales go to the Music Theater Department here at the high school,” Choral and Musical Theater Director Christopher Lincoln said.
He said the coffeehouse-style event will showcase the school’s talent, who will be singing current pop songs of their choice.
“The band will be up there, the singers will be up there performing as normal,” Mr. Lincoln said.
Unlike last year, when students submitted video auditions, they were live this time.
“They auditioned live and they’re doing their own intro videos again this year. It was myself and two others that auditioned,” he said.
He said it would be the first live show in nearly two years.
“2019 was the last time we had Rocktober or June Rocks in front of a live audience,” Mr. Lincoln said.
Restrictions will be in place for Massena Central High School students. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged for everyone.
The students didn’t get to showcase their musical talents live during Rocktober 2020 due to COVID-19, but their performances were still be available for the public to enjoy. A pre-recorded performance went live via YouTube in May.
For that show, 14 high school students performed a variety of songs by artists ranging from Fleetwood Mac, Brandi Carlile and Adele, to Maren Morris, Bridgit Mendler and Sara Bareilles. The students rehearsed their songs and then recorded the video and audio.
That show can be viewed at https://youtu.be/P0facONAXig.
The 2019 Rocktober show is also available for viewing at https://youtu.be/-nHgpB8j9EY. Twenty-three students showcased their singing talents during that year’s concert at New Testament Church.
Rocktober is an annual fundraiser for the high school Musical Theater Department. Although the May presentation was free, there were opportunities for viewers to donate via PayPal and other methods.
