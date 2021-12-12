MASSENA — Massena Central High School Principal Alan Oliver plans to hold a parent meeting on Dec. 15 to discuss the results of a student survey that raised some concerns.
“There are things at the high school that are really awesome, and there are some things at the high school that we can make better,” Mr. Oliver said during a parent update. “One of the ways that we’re trying to do this is recently we did a climate survey of all of our kids.”
He said the survey looked at the climate and perception of bullying and experience with bullying. A slide he presented to parents showed the number of students by grade level who had never seen, occasionally saw or saw bullying on a daily basis on the internet. At each grade level, the number of students who had witnessed bullying daily or occasionally outweighed those who had not seen any bullying.
In grade 9, the number of students who saw bullying on a daily basis or occasionally were approximately the same. In grades 10 and 12, the number of students who saw occasional bullying outranked the number who saw it daily. In grade 11, more students said they saw bullying on a daily basis than occasionally.
“The survey we did looked at climate and looked at perception of bullying and it looked at experience with bullying because those are serious questions that we needed to look at,” Mr. Oliver said. “This question talks about kids’ perceptions about seeing kids make fun of other students using the internet.”
The slide he showed parents will be part of a presentation to the district Board of Education when it meets on Monday.
“If you take a look at this, basically blue is good. That means they never see it. Red means they see it once in a while. The yellow means they see it every day,” he said. “When you start to put the red and yellow bars together for this particular question, it kind of shows you, disturbingly, that the kids are seeing some pretty gnarly stuff going on, on the internet.”
Mr. Oliver said Snapchat is “the main culprit right now.”
“There are other sites that you probably don’t even know about, but I know most of the kids are using Snap,” he said. “The nasty thing about Snap is everything disappears unless they save it or screen shot it.”
While the school was doing its part, he suggested parents also have discussions with their students.
“We’re going to continue to address this in school and do as much as we can. It would be great if some of that conversation happened around the dinner table as well,” Mr. Oliver said. “When you’re talking with your kids, ask them what do they see on Snapchat. Have some conversations with them. If you have the chance to just open up a conversation with your students, say, ‘Hey, what do you see on social media?’ It looks like it can be a pretty bad place. It looks like kids are making fun of each other out there because they are, and see what they’re saying.”
He said in many cases, conversations on social media can turn negative.
“I think we’ve all been in conversation threads being on Facebook or other social media platforms that descend into chaos pretty quickly,” he said. “Imagine that same thing that we see as adults now put in adolescent developing brains and, you know, that kind of anonymity you have behind the screen and that willingness to say things you wouldn’t say up front.”
Mr. Oliver said he would prepare for a Zoom parent meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 to talk about the results of the survey.
“I’ll walk you through all the questions, all the answers and all the slides and maybe we can have a conversation about it,” he said. “It will be eye-opening to see what we see and some of the trends that we see, and maybe we can do a little brainstorming together about how to make things better at school for everybody.”
J.W. Leary Junior High School Principal Amanda Zullo shared the same concerns during her latest school update. She said administrators and staff have been going into classrooms “to engage children in conversations about being safe, responsible and respectful.”
“We encouraged the children to talk with us when they become aware of something that may be of concern,” she said.
She encouraged parents to reach out to the school if they have a concern.
“We know that children are on social media and that several platforms can be a place where students are telling lies and reaching out saying pretty awful things. Please talk with your children about use of the platforms and what they are posting,” Ms. Zullo said. “All concerns expressed to the school are thoroughly investigated and appropriate action is taken. We cannot do something if we do not know about it. It is a service to the entire community when items are shared.”
