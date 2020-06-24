MASSENA — Ending the school year with three months of distance learning wasn’t the plan for Massena Central High School students, but one senior said they adapted.
“We understood that our senior year didn’t end how we wanted it to. But I know in the long run it is what it is. We’re honestly doing the best that we can. I think that everyone is trying really hard and, if we do our best, we can hopefully make it through this pandemic,” Leronhenehtha Lazore, the student representative to the district’s board of education, told board members.
At the direction of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, schools have been closed since mid-March as the coronavirus continued to spread.
The original plan was to return to schools on April 20. However, extensions continued to move that plan back and, at the end of April, Gov. Cuomo announced that schools across New York would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.
Students have continued classes through online distance learning since the closure.
“I think a lot of students really just had a hard time. I found a lot of people I talked to were struggling through the pandemic, especially trying to do school work. It’s just been so hard trying to adjust,” Ms. Lazore said.
But, she added, “We made it.”
Moving to distance learning didn’t present many problems for some students, she said.
“For me, it wasn’t really too difficult. A majority of our classes already used Google Classroom, so it wasn’t that hard,” she said.
However, Ms. Lazore also took some International Baccalaureate classes, and she said those were more designed for classroom study.
“I think I handled it pretty well. It wasn’t too bad,” she said. “The thing I liked about remote learning was the fact that I could do my work throughout the day.”
Ms. Lazore said she would do some school work and take a break for other activities such as chores before returning to her homework.
It was a senior year to remember, she said.
“We didn’t get the prom that we wanted to have. We didn’t get the exact graduation we want to have,” Ms. Lazore said.
But, at the same time, they were living through a historical event.
“This is kind of like big stuff. I like to look at the best things out of it rather than the negative,” she said.
