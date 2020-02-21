MASSENA — Every fall, Massena Central High School student-athletes venture out into the community to rake leaves for the elderly and help with their fall cleanup.
Now, their volunteer work has been recognized by the New York State School Boards Association through the organization’s “Champions of Change for Kids” program.
Patrick Longo, member relations manager with the New York State School Boards Association, was at a recent Board of Education meeting to present district officials with a banner that recognized their volunteer work on Make a Difference day. He said the Champions of Change for Kids program was started just over a year ago because “there was a lot of bad news out there in the world.”
“There’s a lot of good news, too,” he said. “It takes a lot to make a change in the community. So we want to pick out some more of the good news, some of the great things that are happening in our districts across the state.”
Mr. Longo said they had heard about Massena’s Make a Difference Day program and decided to recognize that effort.
Massena Central School Athletic Director Gavin Regan accepted the banner on behalf of the district.
“On behalf of Massena Central School, our students and athletes and coaches, I’d like to thank Patrick Longo from the New York State School Boards Association for this recognition. I would also like to thank Mr. Brady (Superintendent Patrick Brady) and the Massena Central School Board for their support of our student-athletes and coaches,” he said.
He also recognized Trisha LaBarge, his assistant, who coordinates and schedules the event.
In addition, Mr. Regan recognized some coaches and student-athletes who were in the audience, representing girl’s varsity volleyball, girl’s modified soccer, boy’s varsity football, girl’s varsity soccer and boy’s varsity soccer.
“Make a Difference Day was started years ago by former Massena athletic director and administrator Martha Long Slack and continues to this day. Make a Difference Day is just that. It’s the opportunity for our students, athletes and coaches to make a difference and give back to the Massena community by raking leaves and helping with fall cleanup for the elderly in our community. It’s an amazing opportunity for our athletes and everyone involved,” he said.
Physical education teacher Jeffrey Slack spoke on behalf of his mother, who was not able to attend Thursday’s meeting, but sent her thanks.
“My mother wished she could be here tonight to receive the award,” he said.
Mrs. Slack said Make a Difference Day “was born out of the desire to thank the community that has always stood behind our Red Raider athletes.”
She recalled how, during her more than 32-year tenure of serving Massena Central athletes, the school budget that supported athletic programs was voted down three times.
“And three times we needed to petition the Board of Education and the community for a revote. It was a long and tedious process which once included raising over $100,000 to support all the athletic programs. Massena was always there for us, and I always felt strongly that our coaches and athletes needed to give back in some small way. Make a Difference Day was one way to do this,” Mrs. Slack said.
She thanked Mr. Regan and former athletic directors Larry Jenne and Tim Hayes for continuing the tradition.
“I’m excited that they are now being recognized for their many efforts to give back. The Champions of Change for Kids is a special way of doing that. Deepest thanks to the New York State School Boards Association for this special recognition of our athletes. I cannot wait to see the banner in person. It is a proud moment for our athletes, school and community. It just adds to the pride and tradition that has always surrounded the Red Raiders,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.