MASSENA — Massena Central High School students fared well on some recent Regents examinations, but still need some work on others, according to the district’s director Of curriculum, instruction and assessments.
Stephanie Allen said, rather than compare Massena’s students year-to-year, they compared how the students did against their counterparts in the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services and state Regional Informational Center.
“We intentionally don’t compare year-to-year because they’re different students. Instead, we compare how did Massena do to that of the other 17 school districts and also the Regional Information Center in New York,” she said.
She said there were two types of Regents examinations — the Common Core Regents and “what you would consider the New York state Regents.”
The Common Core Regents has five indicators of proficiency, with level 1 being 0 to 54 and level 5 being 85 to 100.
“We are looking for levels of proficiency to be at levels 3, 4 and 5, which you and I would know to be 65 and above,” Ms. Allen said.
In Common Core English Language Arts, she said 90 percent of Massena’s students were considered proficient in 2018-19, compared to 85 percent for the BOCES region and 87 percent for the Regional Information Center. The district had 85 percent of its students at the proficiency level in 2017-18.
“We’re still doing very well. We had great growth. We are still shining,” she said.
Eighty percent of Massena’s students had been proficient in Common Core Algebra I in 2017-18, and that increased to 81 percent in 2018-19. That was below the 87 percent for the BOCES region and above the 80 percent for the Regional Information Center.
“We’re really still stagnant. We’re still a little less than our neighbors in how we’re doing on Algebra 1. However, we are above the state with Algebra 1. We’ll continue to work on this,” Ms. Allen said.
Massena’s students dropped in proficiency in Common Core Geometry, from 95 percent in 2017-18 to 90 percent in 2018-19. Eighty percent of the students in the BOCES region and 87 percent of the students in the Regional Information Center were considered proficient in 2018-19. Massena had recorded 71 percent proficiency in 2016-17.
“We had great gains last year. We still had great gains this year. We’re still above BOCES and the state,” she said.
Ninety-one percent of Massena’s students were considered proficient in Common Core Algebra II — Trigonometry in 2018-19, compared to 94 percent for the BOCES region and 90 percent for the Regional Information Center. Eighty-nine percent of Massena’s students were considered proficient the prior year.
“Where we had gains, so did the rest. When it comes to Algebra II — Trig, it is a difficult math. Ninety-one percent at proficiency means 65 and above. It’s still something that we can hang our hat on,” Ms. Allen said.
Six Regents examinations fell under the older standards, with level 3 from 65 to 84 and level 4 from 85 to 100.
— Earth Science 2018-19: Massena, 90 percent proficiency; BOCES, 82 percent proficiency; Regional Information Center, 79 percent proficiency.
— Living Environment 2018-19: Massena, 77 percent proficiency; BOCES, 87 percent proficiency; Regional Information Center, 83 percent proficiency.
— Chemistry 2018-19: Massena, 68 percent proficiency; BOCES, 78 percent proficiency; Regional Information Center, 80 percent proficiency.
— Physics 2018-19: Massena, 89 percent proficiency; BOCES, 87 percent proficiency; Regional Information Center, 84 percent proficiency.
— Global History 2018-19: Massena, 69 percent proficiency; BOCES, 69 percent proficiency; Regional Information Center, 72 percent proficiency.
U.S. History and Government 2018-19: Massena, 84 percent proficiency; BOCES, 87 percent proficiency; Regional Information Center, 84 percent proficiency.
Ms. Allen said they’ll be looking at the data in areas where students didn’t fare well so they can adjust their curriculum accordingly for future exams.
