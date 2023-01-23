Massena students launch website on mental health

A new website created by Massena Central High School students to address mental health is scheduled to launch on Tuesday. “On the Mend,” created by the Project Raiders group, members of the school’s Climate Committee, can be found at wdt.me/mend. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A new website created by Massena Central High School students to address mental health is scheduled to launch on Tuesday.

“On the Mend,” created by the Project Raiders group, members of the school’s Climate Committee, can be found at wdt.me/mend.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.