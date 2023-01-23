MASSENA — A new website created by Massena Central High School students to address mental health is scheduled to launch on Tuesday.
“On the Mend,” created by the Project Raiders group, members of the school’s Climate Committee, can be found at wdt.me/mend.
Senior Logan Benoit, the student representative on the Massena Central School Board, told board members that addressing mental health among students is an important priority.
“Given the growing mental health crisis amongst younger generations and particularly students in high school, it’s crucial to treat those mental health issues seriously, especially since students simply can’t function when placed under extreme stress,” Mr. Benoit said.
He said that in a given year, 1 in 5 people will experience some sort of mental health issue.
“This is separate from the 44% statistic that I mentioned at the last meeting, but it’s still a significant number of students. But, 1 in 5 people, so the other four people that aren’t a part of that statistic need to step in and help the students that are struggling, especially if you ever become that 1 in 5,” he said.
Mr. Benoit said the website is the first of many steps the Project Raiders team has taken on to help improve the culture at the high school.
“There are bigger issues at play than a few simple answers could solve, so the website is step one of many,” he said.
The website provides six major services — mentors, mindfulness, guidance resources, social work resources, clubs and groups, and emergency hotlines.
The student mentors will receive training from the school’s social workers and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
“The mentors are students that will receive training and are just supposed to be mental health advocates, who are trained to help students,” Mr. Benoit said.
“There are limitations to this to protect the students. They’ll also be mandated reporters and there will be limits to their services to protect the student in need and the mentors themselves. One of the main things of the training is to make sure that the mentors are aware of what they can and cannot handle, what is and is not within their reach, and when to go to an adult if a student comes to them with something. The aim is to close the gap between the students at the high school and promote empathy and togetherness throughout,” he said.
Mindfulness addresses “how to use electronic devices properly in the modern world, and more information about the mindfulness moment room for students who don’t know that it exists or haven’t been there” he said.
Guidance resources allows students to reach out more easily to the guidance department, including knowing when their guidance counselors are in or out and what the guidance department can be used for.
“Each of the guidance counselors has their own Bitmoji that you can click on to get in touch with them,” Mr. Benoit said.
The social work resources link provides information on local services, including how to contact the high school’s social workers.
Mr. Benoit said that, while the list of clubs and groups isn’t directly related to mental health, “it does allow the students to be able to join a community that they feel they might fit in best with.”
The emergency hotlines link contains information “for the absolute dire crisis emergency situations that a student needs,” he said.
He said they have a campaign underway to make students aware of the website, including the mention of it in the morning announcements and during advisory periods, and through fliers that have been placed around the school.
Advisory periods are 15-minute blocks with smaller groups of students meeting with teachers.
“The goal was to promote more of a sense of smaller community and to allow students to form connections with students that they wouldn’t normally because that was the primary goal of the advisory period,” Mr. Benoit said.
Principal Alan C. Oliver said it was an impressive effort by the Project Raiders group to assist the entire student body.
“This group really functions as a student advisory board for the school and has the goal of helping us improve the school climate at MCHS. They recognize the issues that we are all seeing with mental health among our students. This website has many resources including information from our counseling department, social worker, and other resources including national hotlines,” he said. “It is always good to see students taking the lead in helping other students.”
