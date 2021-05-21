MASSENA — The state’s Board of Regents had agreed earlier this year to amend regulations to allow students who have met the standards for the course of study, as determined locally, to be eligible for an exemption to the Regents examination requirements.
But, Massena Central High School Regents teachers are suggesting that everyone consider taking the exams, whether they require it or not.
To qualify for the exemption to the diploma requirements, students must meet one of the following criteria:
— The student is currently enrolled in a course of study culminating in a Regents Examination and by the end of the 2021 school year, or the 2021 summer session, will have earned credit in such course of study;
The student is enrolled in the course culminating in the applicable Regents examination, has achieved course credit, and has not yet passed the associated required Regents examination but was intending to take the test in June or August 2021 to achieve a passing score; or
— The student is in grade seven or eight, is enrolled in a course of study culminating in taking a Regents examination and has met the standards assessed in the provided coursework.
“As you likely know by now, we are mandated to offer Regents Exams in Algebra, Earth Science, Biology (Living Environment), and ELA this year. The State Department of Education has also said that these exams should be made available to ‘remote students’ but are not mandatory. The state has also said that these exams are not required for graduation this year,” the teachers said in a message to Massena Central High School students and families.
Although not required, they said remote students were “encouraged and welcome” to take the Regents examinations.
“We are aware that some families are thinking that they need to move their student(s) to remote learning in order to not take the Regents. We do not want you to do this,” they said.
They said some teachers will be asking students to sit for the Regents examination for their class.
“We believe it is a good experience and practice for future years. In the future, the exams will be mandatory and students will have to take them. Taking them this year is a good practice and will get them valuable experience for future exams,” the teachers said.
They also noted that some students need to take the test to be able to qualify for a “safety net” which will help them graduate. Others will need to take a test because they will not be able to pass the class without it. No Regents examinations will be offered this August.
“As a building, we have decided this year that students who take Regents can only benefit from it and can not be hurt by it. We will go through each student’s score and transcript after the Regents and use their Regents score if it helps them, or grant them an exemption if it does not. We also want families to know that you do not have to pull your students out of school for the exemption. If they are not there for the Regents, we will assume that they are ‘remote’ and grant the exemption,” the teachers said.
“We would like you to support our teachers by having students take the Regents, and encouraging them to do so if their teachers are asking. For some families, you will be called directly and told that the student needs to take a particular Regents to pass or graduate and we need your support with those students as well,” they said.
