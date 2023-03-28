MASSENA — Because of continuing capital project work in the Massena Central High School auditorium, the theater department won’t be able to present its annual spring musical.
But, the music will go on with “Musical Revue 2023,” which will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at New Testament Church, 265 Andrews St., Massena.
“In June of 2022, a major renovation process began in the auditorium. This renovation was originally intended to be complete by late fall of 2022, but due to complications, shipping delays, supply issues, etc., the renovations are still not complete at this time. Subsequently, we are not able to stage our annual spring musical production on our stage. This has come as quite a blow to our students, especially after two recent years of COVID-related shutdowns,” musical theater director Christopher J. Lincoln said.
He said they pursued alternate locations and dates, “any possible alternative to allow us to stage a production this year.”
However, Mr. Lincoln said, “There were no viable solutions to be found. The decision was then made to switch from a full-scale musical production to a musical revue. This revue allows us to still perform musical numbers and still have a show in March.”
New Testament Church opened its doors to allow the music to go on.
“We thank NTC for their continued support of us this year as we work through the capital project. This is the only other venue in town that could hold this event and we are grateful for them letting us invade their space again,” Principal Alan C. Oliver said. “The students have been hard at work and it is going to be a great show.”
Mr. Lincoln said a musical revue is a concert-style performance of musical songs.
“Imagine hearing great songs from many musicals, live, all in one evening. That is a musical revue,” he said. “Some songs will be solos, some will be duets, trios, some will include full ensemble singing. Songs from musicals like ‘Aladdin,’ ‘Greatest Showman,’ ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Tangled,’ ‘Grease,’ ‘Mulan,’ ‘Mamma Mia,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ ‘Waitress’ and more. All of them are great songs from great shows, performed by talented and eager MCHS students making the best of a difficult situation.”
All together, 25 songs will be performed, with a number of seniors in what will be their final show.
Performers will include Chyler Richards, Kristen Oliver, Ai Tanahashi, a foreign exchange student from Japan, Alyssa Fountaine, Jade McMillan, Owen Barto, Zach Bressard, Liam O’Neill and Elainie Closs.
“Rest assured that we will be back in the spring of 2024 with a full-scale production in a brand new auditorium full of new and innovation tech that will help our shows go to a higher level,” Mr. Lincoln said.
Tickets for this year’s show are $10 and available at the door only. Cash, checks, and credit and debit cards are accepted.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.