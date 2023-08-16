Massena Central holding public hearing on technology purchases

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s Board of Education will hold a public hearing Thursday night to discuss the district’s Smart School Investment Plan.

The district was allocated an estimated $2,415,023 as part of the Smart Schools Bond Act, which was passed in the 2014-15 enacted budget and approved by voters in a statewide referendum held during the 2014 general election.

