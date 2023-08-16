MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s Board of Education will hold a public hearing Thursday night to discuss the district’s Smart School Investment Plan.
The district was allocated an estimated $2,415,023 as part of the Smart Schools Bond Act, which was passed in the 2014-15 enacted budget and approved by voters in a statewide referendum held during the 2014 general election.
The Smart Schools Bond Act (SSBA) authorized the issuance of $2 billion of general obligation bonds to finance improved educational technology and infrastructure to improve learning and opportunity for students throughout the state. The act requires that a review board look at and approve district Smart Schools Investment Plans before any funds can be made available for the program.
The district’s Technology Committee has recommended several purchases as part of the current technology plan to help create “21st Century Classrooms” in the district. Those purchases include Dell Chromebooks, smart board interactive devices and classroom chargers.
“Chromebooks, unfortunately, have a life expectancy. I guess it really depends on who you’re talking to, whether it be the sales rep or our own IT folks, but we can plan on three to five years and then our licenses expire. So, this will set us up. We’re probably looking at five to six years,” Superintendent Ronald P. Burke said.
He said that although the smart boards have a longer life expectancy, the Chromebooks will have to be replaced on a cycle. That will likely be done through the Board of Cooperative Educational Services so the district can maximize its BOCES aid.
“It won’t be free money. The Chromebooks won’t be coming to us for free. But, we get reimbursed for our BOCES aid and the cost is tolerable,” he said.
Under the district’s SSBA proposal, 81 smart boards costing $3,599 each ($291,519 total) would be purchased for all of the schools. The plan also proposes purchasing 2,054 Dell Chromebooks at $319.77 each ($656,807.58 total) for each of the schools. The committee is also recommending the purchase of 1,410 Chromebook chargers at $30 each ($42,300 total) for all of the schools. The total expenditure would be $990,626.58.
In three previous plans, the district spent $674,252, $450,932 and $299,212 on several technology initiatives. Among the purchases were security cameras and doors, high school interactive boards, Chromecast boards and iPads.
The latest proposal will exhaust the district’s total funding allocation.
“By the time the SSBA application gets approved at the state level and then we order, it could be six months to 18 months before we actually see any of these devices arrive on our campus. It’s the nature of the process of how this works,” Burke said.
Thursday’s board of education meeting begins at 7 p.m. in room 314 at the high school. The meeting can also be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel at wdt.me/z6S5UX.
