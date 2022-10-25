Massena school board OKs contract for resource officer

A resource officer patrols the halls at Indian River High School. The Massena Central School District and village of Massena have agreed to a contract that will place a patrol officer from the Massena Police Department in the schools as a school resource officer. Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A school resource officer will soon be walking the halls of the Massena Central School District.

During their meeting Monday night, Massena Central school board members unanimously approved a contract with the village of Massena to provide a patrol officer from the Massena Police Department who would serve as school resource officer.

