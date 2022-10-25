MASSENA — A school resource officer will soon be walking the halls of the Massena Central School District.
During their meeting Monday night, Massena Central school board members unanimously approved a contract with the village of Massena to provide a patrol officer from the Massena Police Department who would serve as school resource officer.
Village trustees had approved the contract with two modifications last week, with Trustee Francis J. Carvel voting against it.
Prior to discussing the amended agreement Monday night, Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said the school board was required to hold a public hearing. There were no comments during that hearing.
Village and district officials initially sought a retired law enforcement officer for the role.
“As you know, back in June the board agreed to a contract with the village of Massena for a school resource officer. We’re happy to bring back this important position in the district,” Mr. Brady said. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find a part-time officer that was able to take this position as we had outlined in the contract. We had one candidate we thought was going to work, but it didn’t end up working out.”
At that point, the board was polled to see if there was interest in having a full-time officer in the district “because the village had stated that they have interest by some of their officers to become an SRO for the school district,” he said.
When not working as school resource officer, the patrol will serve as a juvenile officer in the community, Mr. Brady said.
“So they would be working with many of the same groups of students, getting to know them, building relationships and trying to steer them on the right path, both in school and outside of school,” he said.
That contract was brought to the school board for review, but no action, during the board’s September meeting. Following that, the village board met on Oct. 19 and approved the agreement with two amendments offered by Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire.
“They passed it with two changes. One was that they felt that the threshold needed to be increased from $80,000 to $82,000, so an additional $2,000 for some insurance pieces,” Mr. Brady said.
The original proposal stated the district would pay the village “the actual amount of the salary plus benefits for the SRO (excluding overtime) which sum shall not exceed eighty thousand dollars ($80,000) prorated to July 1, 2022. These expenses will also include liability insurance costs for the SRO, weapon, uniform, training, vehicle gasoline, and vehicle maintenance.”
“Also, they wanted to add some language on legacy costs. If the officer works for the district for more than 10 years as the SRO, then the district would be responsible for paying for their retiree health insurance. That’s an area that’s discussed as possibly negotiable down the road, but it is in the contract that the village board passed last Tuesday. The village would give us the cost each year,” Mr. Brady said.
The district added “clear termination language” that allows the district or village to end the contract with a 30-day notice. The agreement runs annually.
“Per our counsel, we also added some language on data privacy because the SRO will come into contact with student information, and we need to have a data privacy policy as an addendum to the agreement,” he said.
He recommended the school board approve the agreement, which they did when considering recommended actions.
“I think there’s a lot of support in the community for a school resource officer among our staff, an additional resource to support our students and also enhance the safety of our school,” Mr. Brady said.
“How assured are we that the individual that would become the SRO really wants to do this work?” board president Paul A. Haggett asked.
“The district is contracting with the village for this position, and what they’re telling us is that they do have at least one employee who is interested. I haven’t spoken to them, but the next step if the board approves this agreement is that we would begin the process to fill the position,” Mr. Brady said.
“So, someone has a real interest in working with youth?” Mr. Haggett said.
“Yes,” Mr. Brady responded.
