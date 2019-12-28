MASSENA — Prospective journalists will have an opportunity to get their newspaper career started at Massena Central High School after the district’s Board of Education approved the creation of a new high school newspaper club.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said he recently met with some of the students who had proposed establishing the club. The group is led by sophomore Logan Dobbins, who met with him along with senior Carly Garcia to discuss their plans.
“I did have a group of students come to me who said they want to create a newspaper club in school,” Mr. Brady told board members.
The students provided their proposal to Mr. Brady and board members.
“Their goal is to provide opportunities for student writing and raise awareness about the many events happening at the school. The group has followed the appropriate process for creating a new extracurricular club as outlined in Regulation 7410R.1 Extracurricular Activities Guidelines,” Mr. Brady said. “They’re ready to go. They have a mission and officers ready to go. The process is ready to go.”
Mr. Dobbins was nominated to serve as president, with Ms. Garcia as vice president James Sinni as treasurer and Haleigh Dunbar as secretary. English teacher Andrea Vierno has volunteered to serve as club adviser.
“This modern version of the school paper would include 15 or more members who would serve as journalists, editors, photographers, and artists for the paper,” the students said in their proposal. “The goal of the paper is to get the news of the school, community, sporting events, and the county to students and adults who would like to hear what the students have to say.”
The name of the paper will be voted on by the entire high school. The students said a Google form that’s being used for the survey recorded more than 250 responses in about 12 hours.
The newspaper would fit in perfectly with a cafe that opened last year at the high school, according to the students.
“Last year, Massena Central High School opened the Morning Blend Cafe in which many students are served each day. A paper would allow for students to sit during study halls and drink coffee while reading about the news around the school,” they said. “Also, some students aspire to go on to careers in journalism, editing, and publishing. The school currently has nothing to offer in these fields besides creative writing and regular English classes.”
“I think it’s a great addition,” Mr. Brady said.
