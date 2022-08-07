Massena schools eye career program

The Massena Central School District is in the planning stage of launching a career and technical education program for high school freshmen and sophomores. The goal is to keep students connected to school and, in the process, increase the district’s graduation rate. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District is in the planning stage of launching a career and technical education program for high school freshmen and sophomores.

“It’s a program that we wanted to start and have allocated resources for the past year,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.