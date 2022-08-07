MASSENA — The Massena Central School District is in the planning stage of launching a career and technical education program for high school freshmen and sophomores.
“It’s a program that we wanted to start and have allocated resources for the past year,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said.
Now, with one of the personnel actions the school board took on Monday, they can begin to start planning the program. High school science teacher William Jaggers will be working with high school technology teacher John L. Root to help launch the program.
Mr. Jaggers served as Madison Elementary School principal for the 2021-22 school year, taking over for Danielle J. Chapman, who had been appointed as director of educational support services.
“We appreciate the time that Bill served as our Madison Elementary principal. He had made the decision to go back into the classroom, where he was an excellent science teacher. We appreciate that we had the opportunity to place Bill back at the high school. He was a great science teacher for us for several years at the high school. Students really liked him and he got great results,” Mr. Brady said.
He said they had not found a candidate who was qualified to fill a career and technical education position until Mr. Jaggers became available.
“We’re using our existing resources that we have available to us. Bill is qualified for the job and we’re happy that we can put Bill in that place where we can best use his knowledge and skills,” Mr. Brady said. “I think partnering him with our tech teacher at the high school, John Root, it’s going to be a great team. It’s a win-win for the district.”
Mr. Brady said the hands-on program for students in grades nine and 10 will be geared toward students who will head to the Seaway Career and Technical Education Center in Norwood when they’re eligible in 11th grade. The center is part of programming offered by the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
“It will give them a head start and keep them connected to school. We do find sometimes that some students, particularly students who are better with hands-on learning, if they’re gong to falter, it’s going to be at the ninth and 10th grade as the work becomes more challenging,” he said.
But, he said, if students can connect to school through project-based learning such as the type that would be offered for career and technical education, that would prepare them for BOCES programs and increase their connection with school.
“It doesn’t necessarily have to be students who are headed to BOCES, but that is generally the group of students we are going to see here,” he said.
That, in turn, could help the district’s graduation rate, Mr. Brady said.
“We know that students who attend the BOCES Seaway Tech program have a 93% graduation rate,” he said. “So, the more students that are interested in trades, we connect them in the ninth and 10th grade and keep them in school, and it should improve our overall graduation rate. That’s a win-win for us.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.