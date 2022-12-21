MASSENA — The valedictorian of the Massena Central High School Class of 2009, who later went on to appear on Broadway, died from a rare form of brain cancer on Sunday.
But, prior to Stephanie Bissonnette’s death, board of education members had agreed to recognize her in the high school auditorium because of her prominence in the theater arts field.
During Thursday’s board meeting, members approved placing a photo of Ms. Bissonnette alongside other individuals who had an affiliation with the district and who excelled in theater arts, including Hal Smith, Guy “Chip” Lamson and others.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said the district’s Facilities Committee had received and approved a request to recognize Ms. Bissonnette in the auditorium at the completion of capital project work in that section of the school.
“We received a recognition request for Stephanie Bissonnette, who is a former student in the district, and she was a valedictorian in 2009 who has become quite a well-known Broadway player. The request came forward from Mr. (Christopher) Lincoln that when the auditorium is reconstructed, it would be very nice to honor Stephanie with a picture on the wall. We all agreed that would be great,” he said during the meeting.
“I remember Stephanie. She was a great student. She lived her dream, and she was an outstanding student and outstanding musician performer. My recommendation is she would deserve a spot on the auditorium,” Mr. Brady said.
Three days after the board meeting, Ms. Bissonnette, the daughter of Bernard and Cathy Bissonnette, died following a yearslong battle with brain cancer. She was 32 and had been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer in 2019.
“All of us in the Massena school community are mourning the tragic loss of Stephanie Bissonnette. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and the many friends who loved her,” Mr. Brady said Wednesday.
He said she was “one of those rare talents that you knew was going to reach great heights in this world.”
“She had a kind, beautiful spirit who worked hard to excel and excel she did. She was the valedictorian of the Class of 2009 and was a standout in chorus, band, orchestra and our musical productions,” he said.
“We were all very proud when Stephanie reached her dream of performing on Broadway and were in the process of recognizing her extraordinary accomplishments with a large picture in the newly renovated auditorium when she died. According to our Choral and Musical Theater Director Chris Lincoln, Stephanie was aware of these efforts and how proud we all were in Massena of her accomplishments. I am so sad that it will now be in memory, but her legacy will live on as an inspiration to others who dare to dream big and contribute their verse in this world,” Mr. Brady said.
Ms. Bissonnette, a dancer, choreographer and teacher, had been named valedictorian while at Massena Central High School, carrying an average of 97.89. She enjoyed dance and music and had received a William Wanzer Science Award, a Rosebaum Chemistry Award, a Levine Orchestra Award, an orchestra award for achievement, a choral award for achievement and a Modern Language Highest Average Award.
She began dancing at age 5 and was a member of the Tap-To-Toe Studio of Dance, Massena, competition team.
Ms. Bissonnette was also a member of the school Concert Band, Pep Band, Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Mixed Chorus, Women’s Chorus, Harmonettes select vocal group and the Vocal Jazz group. She had roles in the school productions of “The King and I,” “Kiss Me Kate,” “Grease,” “The Music Man” and “42nd Street.”
Following graduation, she pursued a career in professional dance. After graduating from Point Park University’s Conservatory of the Performing Arts, Ms. Bissonnette worked with Royal Caribbean Entertainment and moved to New York. She choreographed shows for the Muny, Seven and Riverside theaters and the Shakespeare Theatre Company.
She was a member of the original Broadway cast of “Mean Girls the Musical,” and a star of the COVID-19 documentary Ensemble. According to her obituary in Playbill, Ms. Bissonnette made her Broadway debut in the original Broadway company of “Mean Girls the Musical,” where she played Dawn Schweitzer.
“It was during an aerial tumbling pass within the choreography of the musical that Ms. Bissonnette first recognized what she described as a ‘twinge’ in her brain; four days later, she was rushed into surgery,” the obituary reads.
She remained with Mean Girls the Musical until the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down Broadway. She was also one of the featured stars of Ensemble, a documentary about modern Broadway dancers dealing with the shutdown.
Ms. Bissonnette also participated in When The Lights Are Bright Again, a book of letters that memorialized the moment of the shutdown across Broadway, which donates directly to the Entertainment Community Fund.
She also appeared in music videos including Keith Urban’s “Never Comin’ Down.”
In her last Instagram post on July 15, she showcased her love for dancing from a very young age when she shared a childhood photo.
“Twirling since the 90’s. -FlashbackFriday,” she wrote on social media. “-dream -dreamer -tinydancer -mulan -90s -90skid.”
