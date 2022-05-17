MASSENA — Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Massena Central’s District Safety Team was working on threat assessment procedures.
Team Chair Alan C. Oliver said the pandemic paused those plans, but now committee members are back at it again.
“Pre-COVID, we started doing some work with a threat assessment team. The idea of a threat assessment team is to really look at threats where a student or a staff member or anybody that’s affiliated with the school is maybe articulating or saying that there was a threat to either somebody else or themselves, and then put a process in place to deal with that threat. Behavioral threat assessment and management is actually the name of it,” he said.
Now, with COVID slowing down, Mr. Oliver said the team has resumed working on the procedures.
“We’re just starting to work now. We had a plan in place and we worked with this man by the name of Mark Concordia, who knows more about this stuff than I’ll ever know, to put a rudimentary plan in place pre-COVID. Then, COVID hit before it really got off the ground. So, it kind of went on the shelf for the last couple of years,” he said.
He said the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services will be offering training this month, and all of the district’s administrators, building principals and Superintendent Patrick H. Brady would be attending “to kind of get this process relaunched and put it back in place for the district.”
Mr. Oliver said it comes at a time when there’s been a change in the district.
“Everybody that works in the district, or has, knows that over time the kids seem to have more and more unique and substantial issues,” he said. “We really need to start really harnessing the strength of our psychologists and our social workers and our law enforcement partners in the community and all the different resources to sort of look at the needs of these kids — especially if we deem that they could be a threat to themselves or somebody else — and figure out not how to respond after something happens, but how to find a time to get in there before something happens. That’s really the point of all this.”
But, he said, there’s work to be done.
“It’s work that we’re really excited to do, but it’s just in the beginning stages. Moving forward, we have lots on our agenda that we need to keep going with,” Mr. Oliver said. “We need to update all the safety books; all the teachers know the dreaded little red green book in your classroom. That’s woefully out of date. We need to get those updated. We need to get back to doing a more substantial new teacher orientation safety training for all of our staff new hires. We got away from that for a while. We have to review our safety plans.”
He said the district has had a “tremendous coordination” with the Massena Volunteer Fire Department and Massena Police Department.
“We’re lucky to have it. If they need me, they know they can pick up the phone. If I need them, I know I can pick up the phone. We can get a meeting. We can do these things in a hurry,” Mr. Oliver said. “So, I’m really happy with that partnership, especially if we get into the spot where we’re reintegrating an SRO (school resource officer) back into the mix.”
