MASSENA — During his last meeting as student representative to the Massena Central School District Board of Education, Logan Dobbins explained the importance of student government.
Mr. Dobbins, who will be graduating with the Class of 2022, reflected on the impact family members had on his decision to become part of student government dating back to seventh grade.
“My grandparents and my great-grandparents grew up teaching in schools. I grew up around my great-grandfather and my grandfather, one taught history and one taught business. But they both agreed on what student government is and how important it is in schools,” he said.
He said his great-grandfather, who died when Mr. Dobbins was in seventh grade, attended board meetings with his great-grandmother.
“What I’m wearing tonight is not just because I’m trying to dress up. It’s actually the attire I wore to my great-grandfather’s funeral. He’s been extremely important to me, and he really just taught me what the importance is for a student’s voice and how it can change the school district,” Mr. Dobbins said.
His PowerPoint presentation included a quote: “Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much.”
“It’s because as I went through this year and as I went through student government, it’s not about what you can do as yourself. It’s about what you can do with others,” he said. “Actually, I’m looking out on all my teachers who really got me where I am today, all the presentation skills I went through, all the talks.”
Mr. Dobbins said he traveled to all of the district’s elementary schools and junior high school. At Nightengale Elementary School, he met with the student council members.
“I’m extremely impressed with what this group was able to do. I’ve never talked to a smarter elementary school group in my life. I actually came from Nightengale Elementary, so it’s really important to me what they did there. And it’s even more surprising because their student council started in March, their adviser was out on maternity leave for over half of the year, and they were able to do more than any student council at the elementary level and in just four months, which is extremely impressive,” he said.
For instance, Mr. Dobbins said, the Nightengale Student Council ran the school store, making approximately $715, “which is extremely impressive when you think that’s only four months from now, and it was closed for a year and a half.” The council also organized a coin drive that raised about $1,000.
“All the fundraising money that came from the school store and from the coin drive went towards helping for a trip, plus another initiative for Ukraine as well. But they also organized spirit weeks, which I don’t remember doing a spirit week in elementary school, so that’s extremely impressive to me. They also bought sundae materials and food materials for the sixth grade picnic, which they did when I was there. They would go to Springs Park and it’s just a fun day for the sixth graders,” he said.
Although there was no student council at Madison Elementary School this year, the adviser plans to reactive it.
“What’s impressive at Madison is the student council consists of fourth, fifth and sixth graders, so it really moved around in the grades and all the officers are not sixth graders. When it’s usually active it will consist of fundraisers, and they help out anywhere in the school building that is possible,” Mr. Dobbins said.
Although there are no officers at Jefferson Elementary School, he said the student council helped fund J-Day, the end-of-year celebration.
“They also work to lead the principles of the Positivity Project,” he said. “It’s impressive what they’re doing at Jefferson and it’s something I really want to bring to terms because after traveling through all the schools, it has by far the best climate in any of the schools. For some reason it just feels good there. The kids are happy. The teachers seem happy. The Positivity Project is making a huge impact at Jefferson and I think it’s a great idea for all schools to look into.”
Mr. Dobbins said the student council at J.W. Leary Junior High School was “quite impressive as well.” He said he met with its members multiple times during the year.
“They worked on dances this year. They had two dances in the end. They help the Green Team with plant sales. The Green Team is a group that gardens and sells plants and vegetables, and they made quite a bit of money. They ran the Secret Santa Gift Exchange. They organize money for all other organizations within the junior high. This group of kids works hard,” he said.
Among the J.W. Leary council’s goals is to bring intramural sports and other after-school activities to the school.
“We’re trying to find out a way to make students stay after because a lot of teachers and students at the junior high say they don’t stay after from 2:30 to 3 (p.m.). We need that teacher-to-student connection again,” Mr. Dobbins said. “The goal is to bring intramural sports, bring more clubs back to the junior high so more kids, more teachers, more administrators can interact and maybe it can help the school climate.”
He said it was a successful year for the high school student council. Three of the four officers are freshmen and the president is a junior.
“I think out of everything this was the most successful year for student government from what I’ve seen in the past. They organize school dances. They bought DJ equipment for the school. They also ran two blood drives, which I did not expect them to this year because usually that’s done by Interact and the Rotarian Club in the past. So they took on a lot more than what they usually would,” he said.
The high school group also organized two school spirit weeks, which he said had been gone for two years.
“We really wanted to help with the student-teacher connection. You can tell that climate was definitely a topic of conversation this year,” he said.
Mr. Dobbins also introduced Logan Benoit, the next student ex-officio for the 2022-23 school year.
School board President Paul A. Haggett said Mr. Dobbins will be missed.
“You’ve impressed this board and anyone who has been privileged to watch the meetings online or be in the room with the board that has seen you give any sort of presentation, be it oral or something like this, has to be impressed with you. By any measure, Logan has been an outstanding student ex-officio. His attendance was fantastic. The only occasions that I can think of when he was not able to attend a meeting, he had a report written up ahead of time. He just made sure the job got done,” Mr. Haggett said.
He said Mr. Dobbins was “a great advocate not only for his classmates, but as you just saw, the entire student body K-12.”
“He brought concerns to administration and to the board sincerely and always worked through proper channels, and frankly was not afraid to mix it up with us here at the board table. He gave us his straight-up opinion many times and not only did we have to listen because we were here, we wanted to listen because he had very intelligent comments to say,” Mr. Haggett said. “In short, Logan is exactly what the board was looking for when we created the student ex-officio position several years ago.”
