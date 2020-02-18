MASSENA — Massena Central School administrators have submitted their wish list for the district’s 2020-21 budget, and one item will definitely be filled — a request for a Committee on Preschool Education special education teacher and five teacher assistants for a new Committee on Preschool Education classroom.
That’s because the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Studies will no longer be providing pre-school special education starting with the next school year.
“We are required to provide that service. So we are going to have to provide a CPSE special ed teacher and five assistants,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
He said St. Lawrence County would pick up some of the costs.
“Some of that cost will be offset by the county because these are preschool students,” Mr. Brady said.
There is also a request for a secondary special education teacher, as well as a part-time social worker for the Committee on Preschool Education classes.
“There are a lot of needs in special ed,” he said.
High school administrators are requesting increased funding for student planners and college visits, while junior high administrators have asked for the addition of a modern language teacher and a new “3-5 program” for after school, including supplies and transportation.
Madison Elementary School administrators have requested the addition of a math/English language arts intervention teacher, as well as a 3:30 to 5 p.m. program, including supplies and transportation.
There are also requests for a school psychologist, occupational therapist and high school teacher aide for the special education program, and a full-time instructional technology coordinator, elementary academic coach and full-time secretary for the Office of Curriculum.
The Buildings and Grounds Department is asking for a chalk line machine, emergency lights for the high school, five carpet shampoo machines, a ride-on floor machine and replacement or repair of the high school auditorium air conditioning unit.
“We might be able to pay for some of that if money is left over in the budget at the end of the year. Some of that may not have to be included in the budget,” Mr. Brady said.
The Transportation Department is requesting an increase in substitute driver pay, an increase in the parts budget and the replacement of four buses to keep in line with the district’s bus replacement plan.
“One of those buses will be a special needs bus,” he said.
The Technology Department is requesting the purchase of a cargo van, while the Athletic Department is looking for funding for the junior varsity girls volleyball program and the boys and girls cross-country program, which were recently added to the extracurricular sports schedule.
“They were very successful teams this year. We had good numbers,” Mr. Brady said.
The Athletic Department is also asking for the purchase of 10 new football helmets, the replacement of a broken ice machine and the introduction of an eSports program.
Mr. Brady said administrators are asked to submit their budget requests at the start of the budget process.
“I asked them what they needed to improve education for students, ‘What would you propose to improve education?’ It doesn’t mean that we’re going to be able to afford to fund it. Some of it, we have to. Others, it would be nice if we can do that,” he said.
