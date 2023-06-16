Members of the Massena Music Friends presented Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick H. Brady with a parting gift in recognition of his retirement. Pictured with Mr. Brady are Carol Pulley, Jennie Howland, Leah Howland, Nina Bovay and Tracey Lindsey. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s Board of Education made it official Thursday night.

They accepted Superintendent Patrick H. Brady’s retirement effective July 1, and appointed Ronald P. Burke as its next superintendent for the next three years.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.