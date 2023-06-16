MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s Board of Education made it official Thursday night.
They accepted Superintendent Patrick H. Brady’s retirement effective July 1, and appointed Ronald P. Burke as its next superintendent for the next three years.
Mr. Brady will have finished his 35th year in education and administration at the end of the 2022-23 school year, including 18 years as superintendent of schools in Potsdam and Massena.
But, he won’t be leaving any time soon. He was also appointed as interim superintendent for July until Mr. Burke arrives in the district, which board President Paul A. Haggett said is expected to be Aug. 1. Mr. Burke currently serves as superintendent of the Canton Central School District, a position he has held since September 2018.
Mr. Brady said it had been “an honor and a privilege to have worked with all of our staff and our administrative team” since July 2015.
“Just an incredible group people who put students first,” he said. “That’s where our focus should be, and I think when you put students first and make decisions based on that, you make the best decisions you can, including in some of the challenging times we’ve been through.”
Among those on hand to wish Mr. Brady well in retirement were members of the Massena Music Friends, who presented him with a gift.
“We wanted to make this presentation to Mr. Brady for all your kind work, all your due diligence, your supporting of the music department and the Massena Music Friends,” Carol Pulley said. “Your dedication to the education as a whole and to the staff and to the students has really been outstanding.”
She said Mr. Brady had been a regular fixture at district events, including musicals and sporting events.
“That takes a lot of dedication, and you are one dedicated individual,” Ms. Pulley said. “We thank you for your years of service and we wish you the best of luck in your new chapter in life. Tell your wife she can’t get the honey do list going for at least another 30 days.”
Massena Federation of Teachers President Randal L. Freiman also thanked Mr. Brady for his service to the district.
“I just wanted to speak in front of the board to say thank you to Pat for all your years that you’ve dedicated to the school and to our children and to our teachers,” he said. “I greatly appreciate you, and I know that you’ve made a huge difference here at the school. So, thank you so much.”
Robert Gray from C&S Companies, the district’s construction management firm, said it had been a pleasure working with Mr. Brady on the district’s current $49.6 million capital project.
“I know I speak for not only C&S, but everybody on the construction team, Superintendent Brady, you have been great to work with. Everybody really appreciates your patience, your understanding, your leadership,” he said.
“I have to reflect on Mr. Brady also if it’s alright,” Transportation Director Darrin Jock said. “I’ve come up with some pretty wild ideas and ran them by him. I try to make them the best I can and leadership has always been supportive. I appreciate you being here in the transition. It was quite a step going from a district you’ve been at 25, 26 years to this and it was seamless. It was like I’d known him forever. I appreciate all your support, and I hope you have a wonderful retirement.”
Mr. Brady also recognized Jefferson Elementary School Principal Duane L. Richards Jr., who has served in that position since July 2004 and is retiring effective July 30, and Samantha Brown, who has served as the district’s director of special services for the past year and has accepted a new position in Spencerport.
“I’ve known Duane a long time. I first met Duane when I went and did a State Ed review of Colton-Pierrepont and he was a tech teacher there, a very popular tech teacher. Then, he came to Massena and took my position as the assistant principal in the high school and I went to the junior high as the principal,” Mr. Brady said. “We were on the same team then and I was glad to come back and he was on this team.”
Mr. Brady said it only took a visit to Jefferson Elementary School to see the impact Mr. Richards had on the teachers, staff and students.
“All you need to do and all you need to know is go down to Jefferson Elementary and just spend a minute there at the opening and watch the kids come in, and all the hugs and the parents’ smiles and the staff,” he said. “I’ve been here eight years. I don’t know if I can count on one hand any concerns that had been raised at Jefferson Elementary under his leadership. He’s just been tremendous. He’s got a big heart. He cares. Congratulations on your retirement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.