Massena Central School Board approves 2023-24 tax rates

MASSENA — Taxpayers in Louisville and Norfolk will see decreases in their tax rates while Massena and Brasher will see slight increases under the tax rates approved by the Massena Central School Board.
Brasher’s tax rate increased from $17.634176 to $17.667277, or 0.19%, while Louisville’s decreased from $23.719209 to $23.103363, or -2.60%. Massena’s increased slightly, from $18.305091 to $18.313691, or 0.05%, and Norfolk’s decreased from $22.454185 to $21.724947, or -3.25%.
“Louisville and Norfolk are actually going to see a nice reduction,” business manager Nickolas Brouillette said.
The Massena Central School District’s Board of Education had presented voters with a 2023-24 budget in May that contained no tax levy increase.
“The total levy that we’re collecting is the same as we did last year, which is $14.8 million,” Brouillette said.
However, once towns filed their final tax assessment rolls and the county presents the school tax rates for each town, that could have an impact on each municipality’s taxes. School taxes are based on equalization rates for each town, ranging from 85% in Brasher to 82% in Massena, 69% in Norfolk and 62% in Louisville. Equalization rates measure a municipality’s level of assessment and how close a property’s assessment is to its actual value.
Brasher’s equalization rate was previously 95.5%, while it was 92% in Massena, 75% in Norfolk and 71% in Louisville.
“You can see the equalization rates all went down relatively substantial, which means our properties are assessed at less than they’re worth,” Brouillette said.
“Ideally your equalization rate should be 100%, right?” board President Paul A. Haggett asked Brouillette. “So, it looks like all four of the towns in the district are looking at the potential of having to do a revaluation at some point. Is that correct, or could the equalization rates go up without a reval?”
Brouillette said, if anything, the rates would likely drop.
“It’s up to the local taxing jurisdictions whether they want to do a reval or not. Some areas have a considerably lower rate than we have. But, Massena did just start trending downward in the last couple of years. They’ve held it at 100% for a long time,” he said.
Taxable assessed value, however, did increase in all four towns, he said. Brasher’s increased 1.91%, from $17,762,656 to $18,102,715; Louisville’s increased 0.09%, from $151,035,916 to $151,175,955; Massena’s increased 0.82%, from $552,090,350 to $556,638,776; and Norfolk’s increased 2.57%, from $36,963,170 to $37,911,881.
“You can see all of our taxing jurisdictions did have an increase in taxable assessed value. So, there are new builds and whatnot going on, which is good for the area. Overall, it was about a 0.8% increase in taxable assessed value,” Brouillette said.
