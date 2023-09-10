Massena Central School Board approves 2023-24 tax rates

MASSENA — Taxpayers in Louisville and Norfolk will see decreases in their tax rates while Massena and Brasher will see slight increases under the tax rates approved by the Massena Central School Board.

Brasher’s tax rate increased from $17.634176 to $17.667277, or 0.19%, while Louisville’s decreased from $23.719209 to $23.103363, or -2.60%. Massena’s increased slightly, from $18.305091 to $18.313691, or 0.05%, and Norfolk’s decreased from $22.454185 to $21.724947, or -3.25%.

