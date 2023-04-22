MASSENA — Massena Central School District voters will be asked to approve the establishment of a capital reserve fund when they head to the polls on May 16 to vote on the district’s 2023-24 budget.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said the fund would have a probable term of 10 years, with an ultimate amount of $9 million to be used in whole or in part for a future capital improvement project in the district.
Education Law 3651 allows districts to set up capital reserve funds for future building projects and other similar expenses. Voter approval is required to create the fund, and when the funds are going to be expended for a building project, it requires voter approval to take money from the reserve.
“At the last Finance Committee meeting, we discussed the potential creation of a new capital reserve to prepare funding for the next building project. This planning is in line with the work of the Facilities Committee, which has started to look at the possible scope for the next project per our five-year plan,” Mr. Brady said.
He said the capital reserve is saving taxpayers money on the current $49.6 million capital project.
“The board did create two capital reserve funds to support our capital projects, one in 2016 and 2019. Both of them have been used for this $49.6 million capital project,” he said.
Voters approved the $49.6 million capital project, 346-41, in a December 2019 vote. There was no tax increase to pay for the project. Funding included $43.6 million in state aid and $6 million in capital reserve funds established by the district to lessen the burden on taxpayers.
The project, which is still underway, was the first capital project in the district in nearly 10 years. They began planning for the project after a district reorganizational study in 2018 recommended that they maintain their current structure and upgrade their existing buildings. The study looked at a number of factors, including building space, enrollment projections, finances, staffing and educational programs in making its recommendation.
Mr. Brady said establishing a capital reserve fund allows the district to do two things.
“One is we can have a project without asking the public for additional taxes to pay for the project. That worked very effectively this last time,” he said. “Secondly, by putting in more district funding that we do have, that’s less bonding that we would need to do in the next project.”
He said that means they would pay less interest, “and the amount we would bring in for state aid on the project would be more than the debt we will be paying out over the life of the project. So, it becomes a net sum for the district.”
He said the proposal had been addressed with the district’s Facilities Committee and Finance Committee.
“I think everybody seems to be on board with the concept, and we started to talk with Facilities about what comes next, the next project,” Mr. Brady said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.