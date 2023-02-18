MASSENA — The Massena Central School Board of Education has approved a change to the memorandums of agreement with the Massena Federation of Teachers and Massena Building Administrators Association regarding annual professional performance reviews.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said 50% of the current evaluation process for teachers and principals is based on student performance on commencement Regents examinations and the fourth- and eighth-grade state science assessments.
However, that’s scheduled to change, he said, and they’ve been working with the unions to come up with a solution.
“The fourth-grade science exam is going away, which caused a re-look at what that measure will be with that exam going away,” Mr. Brady said.
He said he formed a committee of stakeholders and they’ve agreed that future annual professional performance reviews should be based on one criteria only, the commencement Regents exams.
“I think both the district, as well as the administration, working with teachers, leaders and administrative leaders, agreed that just focusing on the commencement Regents exam as a measure of performance would be the best way to make these changes” Mr. Brady said.
Board approval was needed to make those changes.
“To make revisions to the evaluation plan requires agreement between the district and the Massena Federation of Teachers, as well as the Massena Building Administrators Association,” he said. “We are also required to submit the revised plan to the New York State Education Department. So, tonight you’ll see the change has been made to those agreements, that going forward the student performance part of their evaluation will be based on the Regents exams.”
Under the law, school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services are required to conduct an annual professional performance review for each teacher and principal, resulting in a rating of “highly effective,” “effective,” “developing” or “ineffective.”
In addition to student performance, teachers are rated based on the principal’s observation, and principals are rated based on the superintendent’s observation.
