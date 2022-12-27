MASSENA — Massena Central School Board of Education members have agreed to appoint an individual to provide consultant teacher services in the high school’s 3-5 after-school program, but one board member opposed the appointment because she felt the $1,500 stipend for the year was too little for the services that would be provided.
Susan B. Lambert said that, while the service was necessary and “a great opportunity,” she questioned why more of a stipend couldn’t be provided to the individual.
“I think it’s a very ambitious job description. I’m wondering why a special ed certified teacher wouldn’t be getting the $35 an hour that the other teachers get who work in that program,” she said.
She said she did some “basic math” and determined that if someone worked for five hours a week for this semester, they would earn approximately $15 an hour. On the other hand, Mrs. Lambert said, parent teacher assistants in the district’s Raider Academy earn $25 an hour.
“I just think if maybe you could go back and work that. That one aspect of it is the only issue I have. It looks like a discrepancy in my mind. I would like to see that maybe considered and worked a little bit,” she said.
Board member Timothy . Hayes suggested that it was a start and could be examined later.
“If nobody applies, apparently it’s not enough money,” he said.
Board member Patricia F. Murphy agreed.
“This is the first step. Let’s try the first step and then see how it goes. As Tim said, if nobody applies, then I think you have your answer,” she said.
“We have a recommendation from two administrators for a program that needs to get started, that can certainly be revisited down the road if it’s determined that it needs to be revisited. We can say yea or nay as individual board members,” board President Paul A. Haggett said.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said Samantha Brown, the district’s director of special services, and high school Principal Alan C. Oliver had requested the appointment.
“I think the board’s quite well aware that the 3-5 program supports our students academically. Some of them may have an abbreviated day for one reason or another and are not able to be in the regular school days. They may be students that have been disciplined and this is our alternative education space. Some of them have on their IEP (Individualized Education Plan) that they need consultant services. So, there are a variety of reasons why students are there,” he said.
He said, of the 20 students in the program, seven currently have consultant services on their IEP.
“This is a service that we are not currently offering to these students. The creation of this position would fill this need,” Ms. Brown and Mr. Oliver said in their letter to Mr. Brady. “Outside of the regular school day the teacher would write the IEPs for students that are exclusively 3-5, meet with the 3-5 teachers and teaching assistant to modify materials as needed, gather transition information from each student, and update each student’s progress monitoring notes.”
“If approved, the chosen consultant would work with the teachers during the 3-5 program to provide resources and direction to meet the goals on their IEP,” Mr. Brady said.
The individual would need a valid state teacher certification, and Ms. Brown said someone had already expressed an interest in the position. The job description lists the primary responsibilities: “Responsible to the Building Principal for creating a safe, stimulating and nurturing learning environment and for assisting every student in reaching his/her fullest potential. This person will act as the consultant teacher in the 3-5 program for our students with disabilities. Acts as a positive role model for students. Strives for quality and promotes pride in all District endeavors while working to fulfill the Mission of the District.”
