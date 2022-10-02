MASSENA — Acting on a recommendation from the state Education Department, the Massena Central School Board of Education has approved the addition of a new position to assist with student placement, with one board member voting against it.
The Section 504 coordinator will oversee the development and implementation of procedures to comply with Section 504 regulations. Those regulations require recipient school districts to refer a student for an evaluation for possible special education or related aids and services or modification to regular education if the student, because of disability, needs or is believed to need such services.
“Both 504 plans and IEPs (Individualized Education Plans) fall under our Committee on Special Education and our Committee on Preschool Education. As you know, we’ve had a review by SED (State Education Department) for Special Education, and one of their recommendations... was to look at possibly separating the 504 students, which we had over 70 students in the district, separating them from the Office of Special Education and putting them under separation coordination,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said.
“This was a recommendation from our NYSED (New York State Education Department) reviewers to support the office in compliance procedures, particularly as staff shortages last year put them behind in a few areas,” he said.
Mr. Brady said some students who are classified by the district’s Committee on Special Education receive an Individualized Educational Plan, while others have a 504 plan.
“There’s a lot of similarities between the two in terms of accommodations that are provided, which could be students might need preferential seating in the classroom, they might need extended time on tests, they might need modified materials such as textbooks, video materials, some behavioral management support. But, one of the differences is that a student with an IEP generally is going to receive some specialized instruction in a resource room, a 12:1:1, a 6:1:1 classroom and so forth,” he said.
Mr. Brady said teacher assistants at the high school and junior high oversaw the 504 plan students this year, allowing special education teachers to focus on Individualized Education Plans. Having a Section 504 coordinator “would take it a step further” by taking the work away from the Office of Special Education.
“There would still be some connection. There would have to be a separate coordinator that would do that work,” he aid.
He said the new position would receive a $5,000 stipend for the year, and the work would be completed outside of the normal school day to the extent possible. With board approval, the position would be advertised, and a candidate would be recommended to the school board in October.
“If approved, we would evaluate its effectiveness this year and make a decision at the end of the year if there is a need to continue or place back under the purview of the CSE Office. What we’re looking to try this year would possibly be helpful in catching up on some of the work in the Special Ed office,” Mr. Brady said.
Board member Kevin F. Perretta was the lone no vote on the motion. He argued that although the position was separate, it still fell under the purview of the Special Education Office.
“You said it wasn’t going to be under the Special Ed umbrella because 504 services are not specialized services,” he said.
Board member Susan B. Lambert said they could see how it worked out for a year and make a determination on the next step after reviewing it. She retired this year after working in the education field for many years as a school psychologist, special education teacher, international school principal, adult education teacher and adjunct college professor. She had served as the district’s director of special education since 2000.
“In many other places where I’ve worked, the Section 504 students were the responsibility of the principal, and they were totally separate from the CSE office. If as we go through this year, we can look at that,” she said.
“If you look at the intent of the recommendation, it was to remove the burden from the office. It doesn’t appear that this creation in fact does that,” Mr. Perretta said.
Mr. Brady said it was designed to lessen the workload for the Special Education office.
“The CSE director and CPSE director do not have to be leading those meetings, coordinating the staff, coordinating the parents, writing the plan, all of those things that would normally fall under them. It would just be kind of oversight,” he said. “We can always look at it as we go through this. Maybe it’s something that does totally get separated. But, at this point it’s been in that office. It’s just getting it off the ground.”
Mrs. Lambert suggested working through the year “and then seriously considering who would have that responsibility because it should not be in the Special Ed office whatsoever.”
“I don’t like the way it was written at all. It seems like it’s disingenuous to say we need this position because we need to get it off our plate. Now, we in fact create the position and put it back on the plate,” Mr. Perretta said.
