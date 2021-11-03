MASSENA — The Massena Central School Board of Education typically meets once a month, but Board President Paul Haggett polled board members to see if they would be in favor of occasional second meetings monthly.
Mr. Haggett had recently attended a school board officer’s academy, where the subject was discussed.
“Among the items that were discussed at the board officer’s academy that I attended was the idea of having occasional, maybe not every month but occasional special board meetings where basically what we do is we decide on a subject or two that we want to discuss and have time for discussion,” he said.
He suggested there would be no more than three extra meetings a year.
Mr. Haggett said a special meeting would give them more time to discuss an item that may be on the regular agenda each month, such as capital project updates.
“We spend a lot of time every month on certainly the very important progress of the capital project,” he said. “But maybe there are other things that could be presented to us that we should know about or could know about, that we would appreciate knowing about, things that are going on educationally or programmatically in schools.”
“If we a couple of times a year met for a second time in a month, we might have more time to hear things like that or to have more in-depth discussion on questions that we have,” he said. “If we were to do that every three months, would that be something that the board would be in favor of, having an occasional second obligation to attend a board meeting? I guess you’d have to call it a special board meeting where we could have presentations or have more discussions on items that are of interest to the board.”
“Would that make the regular meeting shorter?” Board Member Kevin Perretta asked.
“I think it could. I really do think it could,” Mr. Haggett said.
Mr. Perretta said he would have to see specifically what the topic would be before making a decision.
Board Member Timothy Hayes said he didn’t think the meetings should be set for every three months.
“Make sure we’re not doing it just for the sake of doing it,” Mr. Hayes said. “I think if there’s something important, maybe we did it the second month. Why wait for the third month on something that you think is important for us all to discuss? It’s important to do it when it’s needed.”
“What I would endeavor to do is to somewhat frequently, at least once a month anyway, solicit that type of request from you,” Mr. Haggett said.
No decision was made following the discussion.
