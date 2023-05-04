MASSENA — Three candidates for two seats on the Massena Central School Board of Education explained during a Tuesday night candidate forum why they should be elected to the board on May 16.
Kayla Lalonde, Joyce Giroux and Zachary Monroe are running for two seats that are available. One is currently held by Amber L. Baines, who is not seeking another term. The seat is for a five-year term beginning July 1. The second seat was held by Timothy J. Hayes, who submitted his resignation effective last Friday. That will be a three-year term beginning on July 1. The highest vote-getter will secure the five-year term, while the second highest vote-getter will secure the three-year term.
Mrs. Lalonde holds an associates’s degree in early childhood education from SUNY Canton and is a certified medical assistant. She has three children, two who attend Jefferson Elementary School and one who will be turning 2 years old.
“The children are the reason for everything I do. I want my children and the children in this district to have a great future, and that starts with the best education they can get. Every child in the district will be my top priority,” she said.
Mrs. Giroux holds a master’s degree in music education and administrator certification and will retire as principal of Trinity Catholic School in Massena on July 1.
“After teaching music at Trinity for 24 years, that position of principal became available. I was ready for a new adventure and said yes, I accepted the challenge,” she said.
She said, after speaking with school board President Paul A. Haggett and other board members, “I decided to throw my hat into the ring. I have worked closely with members of the Massena Central administration for the past five years and know some of the inner workings, so it was not too much of a stretch for another adventure,” Mrs. Giroux said.
She said she’s running for the board because “I have a lot to offer. My whole life has been in education. I’ve gone from being a student to a teacher to administrator, and I’m just not done yet. I just have more to offer and I love education, I love the children.”
Mr. Monroe studied sport management at Cazenovia College and business management at St. John Fisher University. His two children attend Nightengale Elementary School and his wife is a teaching assistant at J.W. Leary Junior High School. He currently works at Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley and was formerly executive director of the Police Activities League of Massena.
“That role is really what pushed me to want to join the board of education because of the work I was doing with youth in our community, as well as the partnership with the Massena Central School District administration, the staff and the teachers. It really opened up my eyes to how important and pivotal the role that the school board plays in education in the community today,” Mr. Monroe said.
Each candidate said they have something to offer the board. Mr. Monroe said he’s had the advantage of working with youth in the school district as the former PAL executive director.
“I have some familiarity with the inner workings, I have familiarity with a lot of the personnel in the district. But, at the same time, I also worked in a community role in a private nonprofit organization and also as a taxpayer. So, I look at it from both perspectives. Being able to incorporate both of those, I think, is a really important role to bring to the board of education, as well as a good balance,” he said.
Mrs. Giroux said her experience and a knowledge of the inner workings of the district would be a benefit to the board.
“As a teacher, but more so as an administrator, I got to know the personnel at Massena Central. So, I know them on a first-name basis and just how everything works, especially with special ed. That’s a big concern. So, that’s going to be a plus, for sure,” she said. “I know education from many different levels. I have two children who graduated from Massena Central and also one granddaughter who is a student teacher at the moment at Madison. So, I know it on different levels from my children, from my teaching and the administration.”
Mrs. Lalonde said she would look out for the best interest of all students.
“Having three kids, I’m used to looking at all outcomes of any type of situation, trying to figure out what works best for the three of them together, not just one individually,” she said.
Asked what they see as the biggest issues facing the district, the candidates said special education, future finances, safety, mental health and post-pandemic loss of learning.
“Kids were kept at home, had to do a year of remote learning and come back to an environment where they had to wear masks and come back to an environment where socialization was still off,” Mr. Monroe said. “If we’re talking about behavior as an issue, I think that’s part of what happens through the course of the pandemic. When we lost that socialization, there was that isolation. So, coming back to the school environment, there’s some work that needs to be done.”
“You’re so right when you say mental health,” Mrs. Giroux said. “I’ve witnessed it firsthand, and the teachers, too. It’s as if we’re all shell-shocked walking around afterward. Coming out of it and speaking to our school counselor, it’s almost worse now than it was because now we’re trying to come back to what was being normal before, and we can’t. It’s not going to be the same. We’ve dealt with things that we never thought we would have to deal with. These children are suffering, the teachers are exhausted and stressed to the limit.”
“Both of my children are having issues with reading and math and my daughter has speaking issues. And I think a lot of that did happen because of the pandemic. There wasn’t that social interaction. It wasn’t someone there being, like, ‘Okay, we are working on this right now,’” Mrs. Lalonde said.
