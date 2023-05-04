Kayla Lalonde, Joyce Giroux and Zachary Monroe are running for two seats on the Massena Central School Board of Education. The vote will be held May 16 at the Massena Community Center. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Three candidates for two seats on the Massena Central School Board of Education explained during a Tuesday night candidate forum why they should be elected to the board on May 16.

Kayla Lalonde, Joyce Giroux and Zachary Monroe are running for two seats that are available. One is currently held by Amber L. Baines, who is not seeking another term. The seat is for a five-year term beginning July 1. The second seat was held by Timothy J. Hayes, who submitted his resignation effective last Friday. That will be a three-year term beginning on July 1. The highest vote-getter will secure the five-year term, while the second highest vote-getter will secure the three-year term.

