MASSENA — A Meet the Candidates forum for six candidates running for two seats on the Massena Central School Board of Education will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. May 9 at the Massena Community Center.
The forum will be moderated by Watertown Daily Times reporter Bob Beckstead.
Massena residents are encouraged to attend as this is their opportunity to meet the candidates and hear what they have to say.
The candidates are Kristy Baker, Sarah Boyce, Christopher Castell, Susan Lambert, Zachary Monroe and Daniel Tusa. Two seats are on the ballot for five-year terms.
