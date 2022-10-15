MASSENA — The Massena Central School District Board of Education will meet with a consultant this month to begin the search for a new district superintendent.
Current Superintendent Patrick H. Brady has announced his intention to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year. His contract with the district ends on June 30.
Board President Paul A. Haggett said they have retained Alan D. Pole, educational consultant from Castallo & Silky, Manlius, for the superintendent search. Mr. Pole worked with the school board to bring Mr. Brady to the district in 2015, and also oversaw a “Facility and Grade Organization” study conducted by the district in 2017.
“The same gentleman has been personally involved in all three,” Mr. Haggett said.
He said they plan to meet with Mr. Pole for the first time during a special session on Oct. 26.
“He’s going to sort of take the board through the process and his timeline. Shortly after the first of the year, we should have things ready to go in terms of announcements,” he said.
He said Mr. Pole has tentatively set a goal to have a new person on board around the April time frame.
“The goal that Mr. Pole has sort of tentatively laid out for us, provided we get a suitable pool of candidates and we find someone who we feel like we would want to hire, we should be able to make a choice by the middle of April or so,” Mr. Haggett said.
He said the pool of potential candidates may be thin, but having Mr. Pole do the search will assist them in finding the best candidate.
“Because we had such a successful search with Mr. Pole and Castallo & Silky before, we just felt like it was a no-brainer to bring him on again to assist us. He’s done some superintendent searches in his career. He was a BOCES district superintendent before he retired and went into the consulting business. But, he’s done quite a number of superintendent searches in recent years, as well as many during his career,” Mr. Haggett said.
In addition, he said, Mr. Pole is familiar with the district.
“He’s going to be seeking clarifying questions as to what exactly the board wants in their superintendent,” he said. “We were comfortable with him, he was very comfortable with us, and was very pleased to have been asked to assist us again. So, we’re thrilled to be working with him again, and we’re confident that he’ll be able to gather as deep a pool as could be expected given that there just aren’t that many folks that are looking for a new superintendency.”
Mr. Brady will have finished his 35th year in education and administration at the end of the school year, including 18 years as superintendent of schools in Potsdam and Massena.
Prior to becoming superintendent of the Potsdam Central School District in 2005, he was the principal at Massena Central’s J. William Leary Junior High School from 2002-05, assistant principal at Massena High School from 2000-02 and a social studies teacher at Potsdam Central Schools from 1988-2000. He has also served in a variety of administrative and teaching roles during his career.
He took over as Massena’s superintendent in July 2015. For that search, the school board received 21 applications and interviewed five candidates before inviting Mr. Brady and Dr. Paul Berry to the district for finalist interviews with stakeholder committees and the school board.
Mr. Brady replaced William H. Flynn, who has been serving as interim superintendent since February 2014. The district been without a full-time superintendent since the departure of Roger B. Clough II at the end of June 2013. An initial search netted four candidates, and board members opted to appoint interim Superintendent William W. Crist, who served from August 2013 until the end of February 2014.
They later began a second search and narrowed their candidates down to two finalists, Lisa L. Grenville and Dr. David J. Glover, but opted not to hire either of them. Mr. Crist left at the end of February 2014 to accept another position as superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Syracuse, and Mr. Flynn led the district until Mr. Brady’s appointment.
Mr. Brady plans to work closely with the next superintendent during the transition period.
“My goal this year will be to leave the district on the best possible footing for all of you as well as the person who will succeed to this position. That would include staffing, budget, instructional program, capital project and labor contracts,” he said.
“He wants to be fully involved in bringing the next person on and up to speed. He’s very concerned with making sure the district is in good shape,” Mr. Haggett said.
