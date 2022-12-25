MASSENA — A Massena Central School Board of Education member says that, with the high number of elementary students in the district, she would like to see the addition of more administrators, counselors and secretaries at that level to help handle the load.
Susan B. Lambert said she was looking at the enrollment numbers listed in a brochure prepared for the district’s superintendent search. Opening day enrollment showed 413 students at Jefferson Elementary School, 437 students at Madison Elementary School, 410 students at Nightengale Elementary School, 375 students at J.W. Leary Junior High School, and 856 students at Massena Central High School.
“The numbers struck me,” she said.
Mrs. Lambert noted that the junior high, which had a smaller number of students than any of the elementary buildings, had a principal, assistant principal, two secretaries and two counselors. The elementary buildings are staffed by one principal, one counselor and one secretary.
“Not that anything should come out of the junior high. I’m not saying that,” she said.
However, said, with the start of the budget process, “maybe there could be some consideration to the fact that I think our elementary buildings are woefully understaffed with one secretary, one counselor and one principal for children ranging in age from 3 to 13 really.”
Mrs. Lambert said it was time “to seriously look at the support we have in the elementary buildings and say, ‘Could we start increasing a little bit for the amount of children they serve and the amount of age and the amount of staff they have.’ I just think it’s kind of lopsided. If that could just be considered in the budget process.”
Budget work began in October when the district’s Finance Committee met to review the five-year plan. They met again on Nov. 17 to review the budget calendar and employee-related costs, and on Dec. 15 to review the strategic budget plan and finalize the 2023-24 budget calendar.
Work will resume on Jan. 19 when the committee reviews the preliminary budget assumptions and forecast, as well as general support, debt service, transportation, central services, technology, athletics and extracurriculars.
They’ll meet again on Jan. 30 to review the governor’s proposal, instruction, supervision, staffing, employee benefits, curriculum development, special education and the school lunch budget.
The first public budget forum is scheduled for Feb. 16. Prior to the board of education meeting, the Finance Committee will review a draft budget, revenues, reserves, projected fund balance and tax cap calculation.
A second public forum is scheduled for March 16, after the Finance Committee has met to review the Board of Cooperative Educational Services budget and an updated draft district budget.
The state budget is due by April 1. The board of education will be asked to adopt the proposed district budget on April 17, the budget hearing will be held May 4, and the annual budget vote is set for May 16. The 2023-24 budget will be implemented on July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.