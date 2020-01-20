MASSENA — The Massena Central School Board of Education is one person short after a board member resigned.
“We did get a resignation from Trustee (Kaspm) Premo. The letter stated personal reasons,” board President Patrick Bronchetti said.
Mr. Premo had been elected to a five-year term in May 2016, along with Mr. Bronchetti and former board member William Sommerfield. He took his seat in July 2016, and his term was set to expire in 2021.
Board members have a couple of options with the vacancy. They could hold a special election or appoint another person until the May election.
In the past, the board has traditionally appointed someone to fill the vacancy until the next election, and that’s the route they’ll take once again.
Mr. Bronchetti said they’re currently looking for someone to fill the vacancy and have discussed potential replacements. He said they have 90 days to appoint someone.
Anyone who submits a petition to run in this year’s election in May and who wins the election would fill out the remainder of Mr. Premo’s term. The seat would then be up for election again in May 2021 for a full five-year term.
The seats currently held by Mark Goodfellow and Robert LeBlanc will also be on this year’s ballot. Both men were elected in 2017 when four seats were available. Two of the seats carried full five-year terms, while two were for three years to fill out the remainder of terms held by former board members John Boyce and Ronald Faucher.
The board is expected to make a decision on Mr. Premo’s replacement during its February meeting.
