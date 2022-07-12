MASSENA — A Massena Central School Board member wonders if some type of consolidation would be more beneficial for students and teachers.
Kevin F. Perretta told board members last week that it might be advantageous if all students from one grade were housed in the same building rather than in separate schools.
Elementary school students currently attend Jefferson, Madison or Nightengale elementary schools, which each offer instruction up to grade six.
“This been kicked around before. A lot of the discussion about the academic intervention services and everything else sort of ties into this. We’ve looked at some building consolidation studies before and I’d be very interested to have some future work done, some kind of study that looks at the cost benefit analysis or an educational benefit analysis of are we better served to have grade level schools as opposed to neighborhood schools at the elementary level,” Mr. Perretta said.
He wondered if that would provide “any synergistic effects to our resources and how we distribute that throughout the district.”
“Given all of the shortages we hear about in staffing and what not, would that help focus the efforts of all of the intervention services, all of the grade levels to all be in one building instead of having three teachers in this building, three teachers in that building and three at another? With a grade-level leader, they would all be in one building. It seems like you’d have a more aligned teaching path, even a better opportunity, a bigger opportunity for the on-boarding of the new teachers as you discussed because you have every one of them in the same building. Then, you can in turn specialize your principals to the same effect,” he said.
Mr. Perretta said he would be interested to hear the pros and cons, as well as receive input from elementary principals and others with “boots on the ground.”
“What do they think about it? Do they think there’s any benefits to it as far as could this help or wouldn’t it help or anything, just to start the process of looking at it because we were talking about future capital work down the road and I don’t want to get the cart before the horse. If we need to restructure buildings in educational fashion, show some benefit to us,” he said.
He said it didn’t necessarily have to be elementary only.
“I don’t want to bind us to say only elementary if the smart move is to break it up a different way and push something with the other grade levels. I don’t know if there’s a better model,” Mr. Perretta said.
The district had gone through a reorganizational study in 2018 to look at the possible consolidation of buildings, But, consultants Alan Pole and Jessica Cohen from Castallo and Silky LLC suggested they maintain the status quo for now — three elementary buildings, a junior high and a high school.
Mr. Pole had told the board of education in 2018 that their study showed that class sizes and the number of sections for each class were equal across the three elementary schools, and every available space was put to good use.
“You really have an excellent arrangement of elementary classrooms across the district. This kind of an arrangement is what most school districts wish they had. There are not many empty classrooms. We see schools where there are hallways of empty classrooms. You don’t have that in Massena,” he said.
But, Mr. Perretta asked last week, had the population or situation changed since the study?
“If it stopped us before, maybe now it jumps off the page and says, ‘Yeah, this is the right time to do this.’ How much has our population diminished since that point?” he said.
“It was five years ago and then we used that information to make the determination that we would go into the next project and invest money into each of those buildings,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said, speaking about the current $49.6 million capital project that’s underway in the district.
“I’m not saying we’re going to change that now. I’m just saying let’s not lose sight of it. We did that work. What does it say now? Maybe there’s an educational benefit that outweighs the physical boundaries of the school, that says this is the right time to do this because this could help the students more than the other thing. I don’t want to let it go away,” Mr. Perretta said.
Board member Susan B. Lambert said she would like to hear thoughts from administrators about the subject.
“That sounds like a great possible subject matter for an extra, a special board meeting,” board President Paul A. Haggett said.
