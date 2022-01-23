MASSENA — A Massena Central School Board member says he’s not happy with new protocols regarding the school’s role in contact tracing and quarantining and the impact it could potentially have on a student’s education.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told board members Thursday night that the state Department of Health last week had released new guidance on pandemic protocols, including contact tracing and quarantining. It also provided a chart for determining when to isolate or quarantine based on symptoms and vaccination status.
“Yesterday, regional superintendents did meet with public health and talked through the new guidelines. Today, I met with our administrative council and head nurse for planning here,” Mr. Brady said.
New information for parents and staff “on what this will look like going forward” was expected to be distributed on Friday, he said.
He said one of the biggest changes from the new guidance was that the state DOH and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department would no longer conduct contact tracing.
“That means individuals exposed to COVID-19, looking at the seating charts and going in and nailing it down to a few students and making those types of individual calls. This will be more of a general statement that there has been cases at the ninth-grade level or third-grade level, and then posting that information,” Mr. Brady said.
Board member Kevin F. Perretta questioned why the district would want to continue following those guidelines.
He said he reviewed the corresponding policy closely “voted against it because I thought it was garbage if you want to look back.”
“I didn’t like that we had the ability to take away a student’s right to an education when they sneezed because that’s a symptom,” Mr. Perretta said. “At the end of the day that’s a symptom. This is where we’ve gone.”
“I think it’s been well-established through this pandemic that schools do have the ability to do that, to keep students safe, and we’ve had it under communicable disease,” Mr. Brady said.
He said the guidelines the district has been following came from the county Public Health Department.
“In fact, they’re really asking us now that schools at the least should be informing parents if they are a close contact,” Mr. Brady said.
“So, are we going to send them home if they show up and they’re a close contact?” Mr. Perretta asked.
“We are moving to self-reporting, more self-reporting by families rather than us doing contact tracing,” Mr. Brady said.
Mr. Perretta said he was trying to “chase this back to what we’re allowed to do and not allowed to do by policy and/or law.”
“I know what we did. They just took away what we were encumbered with before,” he said. “So, that’s why I’m asking, why are we going to continue to do that?”
Test kits, which were distributed to families who requested them, could play a role in determining a student’s status before coming to school.
“So, we can send that test home with a student and have them tested to see if they have COVID so that they can return to school,” he said.
Board member Loren Fountaine said sending test kits home to families of someone who might be a close contact seemed like “a pretty solid solution.”
“That’s only if you have symptoms because otherwise we have no right to make them do anything,” Mr. Perretta said.
“I’m not saying that. I’m just saying it is a responsible thing to do if you’ve been in close contact to take a test,” Mr. Fountaine said. “Obviously, kids have a right to public education. People have a right to not be affected by someone purposely, too, but I’ve seen people saying, ‘Go spread it.’”
“We have to be careful in the sense that there is a part of our population that if they get this, it’s not just a flu. It is life-threatening,” Mr. Fountaine added. “We can’t just say, ‘Well, get the flu and get over it.’ I think that’s a very simplistic way to put it. Most people will be fine with it.”
Mr. Perretta said he wasn’t trying to minimize the issue.
“What I’m looking at is what our role is here. We’re here to represent the kids, not the elderly population,” Mr. Perretta said. “If you want to look at what our role is, what has happened to the kids in the last couple of years? This is going to carry out for a long, long time. If you look at what we’re doing with these kids and what’s happening, how are we ever going to crawl out of this? All the data shows you can’t catch them up once you’ve lost them.”
Mr. Brady said the district is working on that.
“We have worked and our staff have worked, our administrators, our nurses to keep the doors open all year long. Believe me, there were times (the district could have closed) because of the quarantining issues. Now, with 92 cases in the school last week and 46 the week before and all the close contact, we’re fighting just to add the staff to stay. But, we’ve been fighting to keep it open,” Mr. Brady said. “I see this as a progression. We are moving in the right direction. We’re starting and we’ve learned a lot through this process.”
