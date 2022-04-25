MASSENA — Although the policy has already been approved by the Board of Education, a Massena Central School board member had questions regarding the district’s policy governing remote working.
During their recent meeting, board members approved two “Review Only” policies, which included one dealing with remote working.
“As I read the policy, if I read it correctly, this allows the superintendent to grant the ability for employees to work remotely, and it discusses different arrangements,” Kevin F. Perretta said. “From a board perspective, I feel like when we hire someone, we have the expectations that at that point that person is going to be in the school and we’re going to be accountable in school. I feel like we should know that they’re not in the district, if they’re working from home, and there should be some mechanism that brings it to the board level.”
Board member Patricia F. Murphy, a retired art teacher, asked why the board should be informed.
“You were a teacher. Would you think it’s effective for you to teach art at home or in the district?” Mr. Perretta said.
“But, that’s not what you said. You said that you think the board should know what teachers are teaching remotely,” Ms. Murphy said.
Mr. Perretta said board members didn’t have an understanding of why a teacher would be teaching remotely.
“There’s no discussion in here about why,” he said.
Ms. Murphy said the board wasn’t involved in other aspects of teacher movements and shouldn’t be involved when they work remotely.
“We don’t say, like, Jenny has to work in the 200 wing because that’s where all the social studies teachers work. That’s not part of our job. So, I’m just asking, why do you feel like the board level if he (Superintendent Patrick H. Brady) knows? Obviously the principal knows and it’s gone up the chain of command and he’s making that decision,” she said.
“This is working from home and not working in the 200 wing,” Mr. Perretta said.
Board member Loren J. Fountaine wondered what would happen if the policy wasn’t approved during the meeting.
“Whether it goes up or down doesn’t really matter. I guess I don’t understand why we vote on it other than put it in there. I guess you’re saying you looked at it,” he said.
“That’s what I’m trying to understand,” Mr. Perretta said.
Board President Paul A. Haggett said the role of the Policy Committee was to review the policy.
“And I wasn’t there to say, ‘Hey, I didn’t like that.’ Right? What I’m trying to get to is how there was no change recommended,” Mr. Perretta said.
“If this is something that you feel strongly enough about that you want to propose some language and bring it to the Policy Committee, you’re welcome to do that,” said Mr. Haggett, former Policy Committee chair. “I don’t think you’d be violating your argument by approving this policy. It’s just something that you feel strongly about, that it’s a policy that should be changed and you have the right to propose that change.”
The policy was approved unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.