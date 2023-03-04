MASSENA — A Massena Central School Board member said she believes there’s too much information that’s required if someone wants to obtain naming rights to one of the district’s buildings.
The policy governing “Nomination and Recognition of Community Honorees” says that a minimum of 1,000 signatures and a minimum of 100 letters of support are required, along with a completed “Recognition Nomination Form” before any request can be considered.
The petition must contain personally identifying contact information, and the letters of support “must be original in nature rather than form letters.”
“In rare circumstances, where the honoree’s contributions to the District have been at a level of significance that warrants greater recognition, the naming of a facility, or portion thereof, may be considered. Such action will require considerable community support and documented achievement of the honoree to merit this highest level of acknowledgement,” the policy reads.
Board member Susan B. Lambert suggested the minimum requirements were too much.
“One thousand signatures seems like quite a lot. Is that typical? Is that average? It just seems like a lot to me before we look at naming a facility after somebody,” she said.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said he wasn’t sure what other schools did for naming rights, but community support was needed in Massena.
“I think the reason the Facilities Committee looked at that probably three years ago now was that we felt that there would need to be a real community effort if you’re going to take the position, which is to name a part of the district, which is a very high honor. You really would need to show that there is considerable community support to do it,” he said.
Ms. Lambert asked if that had always been the case.
“Prior to this policy, there was no policy,” Mr. Brady said.
“It just seems excessive to me,” Ms. Lambert said. “I’m just not sure if it’s all that fair, but that’s just my opinion. It just seems like a lot of signatures.”
“It’s also not the kind of thing that you’re going to want to do necessarily every year or for every facility,” board President Paul A. Haggett said.
Ms. Lambert recalled that they had named facilities after others in the past. Most recently, retired Athletic Director Martha Slack was honored in November 2017 with the naming of the “Martha Long Slack Athletic Facility.”
“That other situation, I think that person was quite worthy. But, that person won’t even get to that level because this was so daunting to the people who are looking at it,” she said.
Policy Committee Chair Amber L. Baines said the policy was presented to board members for a first reading.
“So, if you want to send us some recommendations or changes or anything, we can look at it again,” she said.
The discussion was a follow-up to a question posed during the board’s January meeting when board member Timothy J. Hayes asked if there was a list of allowable items that could be placed by individuals on district grounds.
“If people want to put something on the trail … is there something that we’re looking for to make it allowable? What are they looking to provide for us to make it more justifiable for us to say yes? They don’t want to put all the time in providing something if they don’t know what the criteria are,” he said during that meeting.
He said there was a procedure for requesting that something, such as a memorial tree or bench, be placed on the trail. But, he added, there was no list of what is or isn’t acceptable.
“They don’t know what’s allowable and what’s not allowed. They just know that it has to be approved,” Mr. Hayes said.
Ms. Baines said that has since been addressed in the latest revision of the policy.
“If you guys remember, we kind of wanted a list of things that are acceptable for recognizing members of the community. Mr. Brady met with counsel on this and created a list,” she said.
