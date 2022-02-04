MASSENA — Some of the cost-saving reductions in the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project concerned a board of education member.
Eliminating the work in the Massena Central High School boiler room area and high school electrical service were among the proposed reductions after bids for phase three of the project came in higher than budgeted.
Eliminating the boiler room area would save $176,580, while the electrical service reduction would save $362,880. All together, $3.9 million in reductions were recommended after phase three bids came in more than $3 million over what had been budgeted.
“We come up to about $3.9 million in reductions in the current scope that we feel we can progress forward with and have our re-bid and have enough comfortable room to be successful,” Edward Bernhauer, an architect from the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm, told board of education members during a special meeting Monday.
But, board member Patricia Murphy said she was concerned about the reductions that impacted the air quality at the high school. She said, as the school with the biggest footprint in the district, the money should be available to address the concern.
“We do know that most of the money went toward the elementary buildings, and those are three buildings. But I was wondering, initially when you went out to bond and you were considering how you were going to use money, how you arrived (at the figures). The cost at the junior high and high school are also substantial. I mean, the high school footprint is pretty big. Why is it so skewed? Why is phase three so much less than phase one and two?” she asked.
Phase one work has cost $15.3 million, while phase two work has cost $16.9 million.
Mr. Bernhauer said phases one and two had actually included some work at the junior high and high school already, such as abatement and site work that could potentially be done at the time. So, when looking at those factors, he said there was a good parity between all of the buildings.
“One of the things that we were trying to do at the elementaries was get them off the steam system first and foremost, and that was actually consistent with what we presented when we went to bond for the project and when we went for the referendum vote. At that particular time, we were hoping to get some of the high school system in. At one point we thought we could fit that in and we decided to move forward with the design of it so we could actually get contract pricing on it,” he said.
But, he said, with the increase in materials, “that’s just no longer possible.”
“So, does that mean that the three elementary buildings are going to have the proposed heat exchanges on the roof, but the junior high and the high school will not have any of that?” Ms. Murphy asked.
Mr. Bernhauer said the three elementary buildings had completely new heating systems, and the junior high already had a hot water heating system.
“That was never part of the project. The piece that’s changing now is that at the high school we will not have the conversion from the steam to the hot water,” he said.
As a result, the boilers would remain in the Central Administration Building.
“For me, that’s really disconcerting,” Ms. Murphy said.
She said that when COVID began, the “big thrust at the high school” was air quality and air circulation.
“The fact that the largest faculty and student population is housed in the high school, to me, is really a primary concern. I feel like that should be the number one thing because that’s actually going to help everyone. Students, faculty, administration, everyone who works in that building is going to be affected by that system or lack of that system,” she said.
Mr. Bernhauer said that one of the things they could afford to do, “and it’s not the ideal scenario by any case,” and which was still in the proposed re-bid for phase three, was an upgrade of the control systems at the high school. He said that would allow Director of Operations Greg Tessier to monitor more closely and have all the information on the new digital control energy management system. That would enable him to monitor whether the units were or weren’t functioning correctly and to control them and work with those controls on the units.
He said all of the current units were above what the code requires with air filtration.
“I know that, which might help assuage Trish’s concerns, a lot of the standards that were set for COVID outside of filtration as far as air exchanges, New York state was one of the top two in the country as far as how much our existing design capabilities were. The only thing you could do is maybe increase filtration,” board member Kevin Perretta said.
In addition, Mr. Bernhauer said, the new controls monitor fresh air that’s coming in to the buildings
“So, there is an improvement from the existing system as it is today,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.