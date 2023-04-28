MASSENA — Two seats will now be on the ballot for the Massena Central School Board of Education election on May 16.
Citing family health reasons, current board member Timothy J. Hayes resigned via a letter to Superintendent Patrick H. Brady and fellow board members. His resignation was effective on Friday. He had been the top vote-getter in the 2021 school board race.
“It has been such an honor and privilege to serve the students of Massena with my fellow board members,” Mr. Hayes said in the letter. “I will always look back fondly on my time here, and I wish the administration, board, staff and especially the students, the very best of luck in the future.”
The vacancy will be added to the upcoming budget vote and school board election, set from noon to 8 p.m. May 16 at the Massena Community Center, 61 Beach St.
Also on the ballot is a seat currently held by Amber L. Baines, board vice president and chair of the district’s Policy Committee. Her term is for a full five years, while Mr. Hayes’ seat is for three years to finish out his term. Both terms begin July 1. The highest vote-getter will take Ms. Baines’ seat, while the second highest vote-getter will fill Mr. Hayes’ seat. Three individuals have registered to run, Kayla Lalonde, Joyce Giroux and Zachary Monroe.
A meet the candidates forum will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Massena Community Center. The forum will be moderated by Watertown Daily Times reporter Bob Beckstead and include questions from the public.
