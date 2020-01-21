MASSENA — A Massena Central School Board of Education member says he’d like to see a second language offered at J.W. Leary Junior High School. But that may be a process that will take some time.
District Superintendent Patrick Brady briefed board members last Thursday on the status of district goals that had been set over the summer. But offering a second language hadn’t been included as a goal for the 2019-20 school year.
“I didn’t see anything about second language. I’d like to see something for next year, maybe bring back second language in the seventh grade,” Robert LeBlanc said. “It would be nice to maybe have a presentation on the feasibility of bringing it back and increasing second language at the lower levels.”
Board President Patrick Bronchetti suggested that, because of the magnitude of the research involved, it should be listed as a district goal. Those are normally set in August, just prior to the new school year.
“We really need to talk about that and put that in as a goal. We should be careful not to take time away from the things they’re already asked to do,” he said. “Foreign language is a big thing. We talk about it as a group. We set up the goals for the coming year.”
Mr. Brady said he has normally come to the board in June or July with proposed goals for the new school year, and those are reviewed during a board retreat. He said they would discuss specific programs at that point.
“It would really be a discussion of the full board,” he said.
In the case of adding a second language at the lower level, he said one of the steps would involve contacting and visiting other schools that have the program in place as part of their research and see how it could be applied to Massena.
Mr. LeBlanc said, before adding it as a goal, he would like to know if it was feasible, what it would cost and how they would approach it.
“Before we ask for something that’s too much, have a little study,” he said.
“Sometimes I think we want information. We just have to be careful what we’re asking for. It’s usually not a big deal,” Mr. Bronchetti said.
One of the factors they’d face would be increased costs, board member Kevin Perretta said.
“That’s going to mean teachers. That’s going to mean a change in scheduling,” he said.
Board member Loren Fountaine said they should concentrate on the essentials for student achievement.
“When it comes to pedagogical goals of the district, I’m going to lean on administration because they are the ones that know what we need. We probably have a lot of kids behind in reading level. It’s a victim of where we are in society,” he said.
“I would like to extend a lot of programs to our school district,” Mr. Fountaine said. “We have to be careful because we have a lot of kids falling through the cracks. It’s not our teachers’ fault. It’s just a by-product of what we see coming into the school every day, kids that are coming from extreme poverty and don’t have the resources they need. We’re taking on more and more as a staff.”
“It’s challenging,” Mr. Brady said. “It’s just a matter of prioritizing our resources.”
