MASSENA — The Massena Central School District Board of Education gives an annual evaluation to the district superintendent, and now it plans to evaluate itself.
Board President Paul A. Haggett told board members last week that he would like to reintroduce a self-evaluation for the board.
“I’ve touched on a little bit of this last month, and that has to do with this self-evaluation I would like to see the board do on our performance,” he said.
Mr. Haggett said he had asked Amber L. Baines, chair of the district’s Policy Committee, to look at the existing policy regarding board self-evaluation, and some revisions had been made. The board approved the first reading of the revised policy during its meeting last week.
“Since at least 2016, the board has had a policy on conducting an annual self-evaluation of our performance, but we’ve never conducted this self-assessment since I’ve been on board,” he said.
Policy 2340 discusses the self-evaluating, saying, “The Board shall review the effectiveness of its internal operations through a periodic self-evaluation, which will occur at the suggestion of the Board President or the Board of Education. The Superintendent and others who work regularly with the Board may be asked to participate in this review and to suggest ways by which the Board can improve its functioning as a legislative body.”
When evaluating themselves, board members take into account the district’s needs and the board’s ability to meet those needs; the district’s goals for its instructional programs; the board’s relationship with the superintendent and district staff; the board’s relationship with its supervisor district (Board of Cooperative Educational Services); and the community’s perception of board members as educational leaders.
Mr. Haggett said the New York State School Boards Association has a self-evaluation guide that shows the professional standards that boards should use to rate themselves. The guide, online at wdt.me/2LVdby, tells why boards should evaluate themselves.
“Even though there is no legal obligation for the board of education to evaluate itself, the New York State School Boards Association (NYSSBA) recognizes the value of an annual school board self-evaluation. Effective boards engage in a continuing process of self-assessment and use the results to identify opportunities for improvement,” it reads.
“More importantly, NYSSBA believes it is the responsibility of the board to help drive school improvement and student achievement. The board’s willingness to engage in self-assessment acts as a model for the rest of the district. It indicates that board members take their responsibilities seriously. Their interest in self-improvement sets a tone for others in the district to engage in an ongoing review of their own performance,” the guide reads.
Mr. Haggett said the board had used a paper evaluation form provided by NYSSBA for superintendent evaluations.
“However, I like the SuperEval platform that we’re using now for the superintendent evaluation,” he said.
SuperEval is an online leadership evaluation tool for school districts. It is especially for school boards, superintendents, principals and administrators.
“I reached out to SuperEval, which also has a module for board self-evaluations that follows the NYSSBA guide book, and SuperEval has given access to our board for this module for no charge for this year. So, we have sort of an online platform to be able to do a board self-evaluation, and obviously we’d like to carry that forward into subsequent school years,” Mr. Haggett said. “So, with your cooperation, I’m going to be asking each board member not only to evaluate Mr. Brady (Superintendent Patrick H. Brady), but to also evaluate our performance as a governing body.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.