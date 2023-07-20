Massena Central School Board members rate themselves on performance

MASSENA — Massena Central School Board members say they believe for the most part they’re doing a good job.
President Paul A. Haggett had asked them to complete an observation sheet that covered various aspects of how their meetings were run.
“I got five responses from current board members at the time. In addition, back at the April meeting I asked (former president) Pat Bronchetti to come back and sort of be an outside observer and offer some input,” Haggett said.
All together, board members were asked to rate 20 areas. Haggett classified the first 10 as “easily observed,” and the final 10 as “may not be as easily observed,” and he paraphrased the comments applicable to each question based on input from board members.
The first 10 questions had six responses.
“That was the five board members who were here, plus Pat Bronchetti’s additional input, so there was a maximum score of 30 for each area,” he said.
The final 10 questions had five responses from board members.
The highest score was a 30, when board members were asked, “Board members treat school personnel and each other politely and with respect during the meeting.” They noted in their comments, “BOE members expressed thanks for responses.”
The second highest score was a 29.5, when they were asked, “The appropriate school personnel are present at the meeting to supply information for agenda items.” In their comments, they said, “Yes, for almost all agenda items.”
The lowest score was a 22, when board members were asked, “Items are rarely added to the agenda at the last minute in order to avoid ‘surprises’ for either board members, the superintendent or administrative staff. “Sometimes there are last minute additions,” board members said in their comments.
The second lowest score was when board members were asked, “The agenda is divided into action items and information items with consideration given to appropriate timing and placement for board discussion and public discussion.” That scored a 22.5, with board members noting, “Reading of slides during presentations is tedious.”
Among the comments to other questions were, “Some agendas are too long. There are instances of late additions,” “Agenda is sometimes too bulky or updated last minute. Not a good practice,” and “Often starts late due to executive session” when asked if meetings started on time and ended at a reasonable time.
General comments at the conclusion of the survey were, “We have a good process and our meetings are structured appropriately for proper conduct of business.”
“Overall, I think we rated ourselves fairly highly,” Haggett said. “A couple of notable deficiencies that were noted, especially in the comments, included things like starting the open sessions late at times. Also, crowded agendas, last-minute additions to agenda, and board members almost always seem familiar with the materials being discussed. So, I think we rated ourselves pretty highly. I think we run fairly productive and good board meetings, but there’s always room for improvement. I hope that next year maybe we are able to rate ourselves a little higher on this than we did this past year.”
