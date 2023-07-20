Massena Central School Board members rate themselves on performance

Paul A. Haggett is sworn in for another term as president of the Massena Central School Board of Education. He had asked board members to complete an observation sheet that covered various aspects of how their meetings were run. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Massena Central School Board members say they believe for the most part they’re doing a good job.

President Paul A. Haggett had asked them to complete an observation sheet that covered various aspects of how their meetings were run.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.