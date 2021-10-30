MASSENA — The public had an opportunity speak before rather than after the latest Massena Central School Board of Education meeting, but there were no takers either from those attending the meeting or watching it via the district’s YouTube channel.
“You remember last month we had something of a discussion about the format for doing our comments from the public and press, and we sort of agreed by consensus to move them to the beginning of the meeting,” board President Paul Haggett said.
He said they were in the process of updating the district code regarding public expression at meetings.
“But, in the interim, Mr. Brady (Superintendent Patrick Brady) and I sort of felt that we didn’t really need to wait until that policy was changed in order to do that. So, at this time, if there are any members of the public or anybody else, I suppose that has any questions or comments to make, now would be the time to do so. And the same goes for anyone watching on YouTube if they have comments to make to the board,” Mr. Haggett said.
There were no comments, and the meeting agenda continued as scheduled.
Board members had debated during their September meeting about allowing public comment before, after, or before and after each board meeting. They had agreed to provide one public comment session at the beginning of the meeting, with time restrictions, but open to any type of discussion that didn’t get into specifics, such as personnel.
The current policy before its amendment allows public expression following the meetings.
During the September meeting, board member David LaClair Jr. had said he favored allowing public comment at the beginning of the meeting so that any issues that were brought up could be discussed by the board. He said a proposed second comment period at the conclusion of the meeting could provide additional time for the public to speak.
Mr. Haggett had agreed. During one meeting, several individuals had wanted to speak about the reopening of school following a presentation by Mr. Brady.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Mr. Haggett said. “We had several people that were at our last meeting that wanted to make public comment on an issue that you know had pretty much already been decided by the time they were able to do that.”
Board member Loren Fountaine said that he was in favor of an initial public comment period but didn’t think two were necessary.
“I think having the one at the beginning and letting them talk about whatever they want would be fine,” he said. “I don’t see the need for two. I personally don’t see any reason to limit the comments to what’s on the agenda unless we find it becomes a problem.”
“I think just one is the way to go,” board member Timothy Hayes said. “Most of the people don’t want to sit here to the end anyhow, and they want to address you. Some people leave. They sat there the whole time and never make their comments. I’ve seen that before because they kind of shake their heads and walk out the door. You’re giving them an opportunity to be heard ahead of time. But I don’t think they need to speak again later. I mean, here’s your comment period. If you want to do it, it’s now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.