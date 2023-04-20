MASSENA — Although there’s no state budget in place, the Massena Central School District Board of Education voted to adopt the district’s 2023-24 budget Tuesday.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said that, even though there’s no state budget, both Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and state legislators have agreed on the amount of state aid schools will receive next year.
In Massena’s case, that means foundation aid of $34,458,493, an increase of $5,032,291; expense-based aids of $8,544,689, an increase of $735,688; and building aid of $6,752,375, an increase of $1,556,784. The total state aid package for the district is $49,755,557, an increase of $7,324,763.
“Unfortunately, the state budget is late at this time. It was to be passed April 1 to be on time,” Mr. Brady said. “I guess the good news part of that is it doesn’t appear that it’s the educational issues that are holding up the budget this time. Both the governor’s proposal and the one house budget both included the final phase-in of foundation aid. It also included fully funding the other state aids that we receive. So, we’re prepared tonight after a lot of work by everybody here to present a budget to the school board which can then be on for action tonight and then put up to the voters in May.”
The district is presenting voters with a $69,832,522 budget proposal, an increase of $6,007,375, but with no increase in the tax levy.
“But, we’re also expecting revenues of $6.5 million, or 10.4%. So, that’s going help cover some of those expenses,” he said.
Mr. Brady said they’re reducing the designated fund balance by 52% while improving student programming and district operations with no impact on the taxpayer.
“I think once again it reaches our goal of minimizing an increase in the tax levy. In fact, we’re not recommending an increase in the tax levy,” he said.
He said the budget includes some additional items that had previously been presented to the board.
“Under special education, we have an occupational therapist, three elementary special ed teachers and a behavioral consultant to support our staff as we are seeing the rise not only just to support our special ed students, but also a rise in some of the behavioral issues in the district,” Mr. Brady said.
The additions also include a community schools coordinator to support Community Schools Director Kristin E. Colarusso-Martin, who also serves as the district’s food service director. That individual would oversee the day-to-day work of the community schools program.
“When we moved the director of community schools to director of food services, she’s been doing both of those jobs this year. The board committed to providing some additional support to her. She wanted to be able to get into the job and see what she would need. What we’re recommending is that she stay in the food service director’s position. She’s doing a great job,” he said.
Ms. Colarusso-Martin would also to continue to have oversight over the community schools program “because she has been the spearhead of that program since it came in five years ago,” Mr. Brady said.
Another addition is three crossing guards for student safety. He said village officials cut three crossing guards from its 2023-24 budget, but would continue to fund three other crossing guards.
“We have six crossing guards now throughout the district that provide safety for our students as they cross the various highways and roads in the village, and they’re asking for the board to share in that cost. They would pay for three and then the board would enter into an agreement to pay for three as well,” he said.
There’s also funding in the budget for the replacement of equipment in the high school and junior high fitness centers.
“We are adding some funding there for our junior high and high school fitness center so that we can start replacing some of the equipment that’s becoming a bit aged in that area, that get used a lot by our sporting teams as well as our staff,” Mr. Brady said.
The district will hod a public hearing on the budget during its next school board meeting on May 7. The budget vote is set for May 16 at the Massena Community Center.
