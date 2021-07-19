MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has started approving appointments for extracurricular activities, with the hope that they can be held when school opens again in September.
COVID kept many of the activities from taking place during the 2020-21 school year, Superintendent Patrick Brady noted in an end-of-year report for the district’s board of education.
He said some of the extracurricular activities, particularly some of the volunteer ones, did not meet while others met virtually. And, he said, some continued to meet with students and raise funds both virtually and at times together.
“It was a challenging year to meet with students because of the pandemic. We did not have an after-school bus partly because of COVID and safety with buses. Also, we changed up the schedule at the high school and junior high so that we’d have the staff to screen students as they were coming in,” Mr. Brady said.
During the board’s latest meeting, they approved 84 extra duty assignments, including 16 that were volunteer and four that were for a half-stipend.
“There’s a mixture of volunteer and some paid positions there,” he said. “We’re going to split those out between this board meeting and the next for extracurricular appointments.”
Thirteen of the appointments were for individuals serving as department chairs of the math, special education, science, English, social studies, business, guidance, music, modern language, physical education, art, technology and library departments.
A Mohawk Language and Cultural Advisor position is funded by Title IV, Book Study appointments are funded by Title II, and summer school tutor/counselor and Summer Camp STEAM instructor are funded by My Brother’s Keeper.
Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965 covers the administration of U.S. federal student financial aid programs. Title II grant funding provides supplemental funding to help support effective instruction. My Brother’s Keeper funding was launched by former President Barack Obama to address persistent opportunity gaps faced by boys and young men of color and ensure that all young people can reach their full potential.
The district is using My Brother’s Keeper funding to provide mentoring for younger male Native American students. The district received notification in 2018 that the state Education Department had approved the grant funding.
Other extracurricular appointments ranged from club and program advisors to program coordinators.
The board of education will be asked to approve other extracurricular appointments during its August meeting.
