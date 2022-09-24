MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s Board of Education will be moving to approval of a consent agenda rather than individual action items in an attempt to cut back on the length of meetings.
Board President Paul A. Haggett made the suggestion during Thursday night’s meeting, which lasted nearly two hours. He said approving several action items under one umbrella would “streamline our board of education meetings.”
“This is among the ideas that we were exposed to and discussed at our board of education retreat,” Mr. Haggett said. “Basically what a consent agenda does is it lumps many of the routine approvals that end up on our agenda, that typically don’t require a lot of discussion, into a single entity that we can approve at the beginning of the meeting. Consent agenda items would be approved early on, eliminating the need to approve them individually and saving meeting time.”
He said consent agenda items could include business manager and treasurer reports, meeting minutes, donations to the district and policy readings. Mr. Haggett currently reads the title of each individual policy.
“For instance, if we have 10 or 12 policies, I wouldn’t have to read through them all in order to make it known what we’re approving. We could just do it as part of the consent agenda and be done with it and move on to more important matters,” he said.
Individual items could be pulled from the consent agenda at the request of board members.
“It’s important to note that any item that is in the consent agenda that any board member has a question about or wants to have a separate vote on it can be pulled out prior to approving the consent agenda. We would just vote on it during the regular approvals later in the meeting,” Mr. Haggett said.
“It’s also worth noting that all consent agenda items would be linked to the documentation on the printed agenda just like they are now so that when we’re doing our preparation for a board meeting, everything is going to be linked so that we can review things. It’s probably even a little bit more important that we make sure that we review everything that is part of the consent agenda so we know whether or not we want to pull something out and talk about it more,” he added.
Personnel actions could also be included, although board members suggested those be kept separate. Board members sometimes request that individual personnel actions be pulled from the list to be discussed separately.
“This could save significant time in meetings,” Mr. Haggett said.
Board Vice President Amber L. Baines said she was in favor of moving to a consent agenda.
“I think I was the one that asked about doing this just because I think when meetings get so long they’re less productive So, I thought if we could look into the consent agenda and having the option to pull out and board members voting separately, I thought it was a good idea,” she said.
Board member Kevin F. Perretta said a consent agenda is used for meetings of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services, and that worked out well.
“I think for most of us it was kind of a foreign concept when the facilitator mentioned it,” Mr. Haggett said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.