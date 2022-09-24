The Massena Central School District’s Board of Education will be moving to approval of a consent agenda rather than individual action items in an attempt to cut back on the length of meetings. Screen shot

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s Board of Education will be moving to approval of a consent agenda rather than individual action items in an attempt to cut back on the length of meetings.

Board President Paul A. Haggett made the suggestion during Thursday night’s meeting, which lasted nearly two hours. He said approving several action items under one umbrella would “streamline our board of education meetings.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.