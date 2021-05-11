MASSENA — School districts typically thank their boards of education for the work they do, but the thanks were returned by the Massena Central School Board of Education to the district for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know we’ve said it several times in appreciation of all our staff, top to bottom. It’s truly remarkable how we’ve come through this,” President Patrick Bronchetti told board members during their last meeting.
But they’ve never put those thanks in writing.
“Trustee (Robert) LeBlanc sent me a letter and copied all the board members, suggesting we do it officially. So we put a letter of acknowledgement and recognition attached to the agenda,” Mr. Bronchetti said.
In the letter signed by Mr. Bronchetti, the board notes the efforts of district officials in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For more than a year now we, and in fact the entire planet, has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020 the teachers and staff have adapted and worked through very difficult times with great success. We certainly recognize that this entire period has been incredibly stressful and exhausting, for the students, the community and our staff,” they wrote.
The letter acknowledges “the exceptional work, personal sacrifice and dedication during these extraordinarily challenging times. As front-line workers, we sometimes forget that each individual also has vulnerable people around them. Each of them has been managing the same personal challenges that are being experienced in the rest of the community.”
Board members said the staff has continued to impress them with their “spirit, engagement and flexibility, adapting to continuous changes in processes, work environments, directives, and so on.”
“We want to say that we admire the way they are present for the students, their family, themselves (as teams), the way they support extra-curricular activities and other community organizations,” they wrote.
The letter was read during Teacher Appreciation Week.
“Thank you for the nice words for our staff. It really does mean a lot. In our profession we do really hard work. That’s all of us, and we don’t often hear appreciation that way, and this week is a great week to hear that,” high school Principal Alan C. Oliver said.
