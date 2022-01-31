MASSENA — Because of the need to adopt two budgets in one month, the Massena Central School Board of Education has agreed to meet twice in April.
The district is required by law to approve its 2022-23 budget by April 22, and all school districts meet on April 25 to approve the Board of Cooperative Educational Services administrative budget.
Board President Paul A. Haggett said the board’s regular monthly meeting would be held on April 14.
“We have on our agenda tonight a resolution to change the date of our regular April board of education meeting from April 25 to April 14, the reason being that the state requires us to approve the 2022-23 budget by April 22 and the week prior to April 25 is actually a break week. So we had to back the meeting up to April 14. That’s the date wee settled on,” he told board members.
Students will be on spring break from April 15 to 22.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said that, in addition to the regular April 14 meeting, the district’s Finance Committee and Policy Committee are also scheduled to hold meetings that day.
Mr. Haggett said that, when they meet on April 25 to approve the BOCES administrative budget, they also plan to have presentations to the board.
“Instead of a regular meeting as the same day that we need to approve the BOCES administrative budget, we are also going to try to make that evening a little bit more worthwhile for the board by planning at least one, possibly two additional presentations to the board for that April 25 meeting. We’ll have more information on that as that develops,” he said.
Mr. Brady said a list of potential presentations had been sent to board members.
“I had sent out a schedule of presentations to the board previously so that you could kind of get a sense of the type of topics we’ll bring up. Many of these are related to our district goals this year, just to get an understanding and more information about some of these goals,” he said.
During a meeting last October, board members had discussed the possibility of holding two meetings a month on occasion so that one could be strictly for presentations, while the other would be for regular board business.
Mr. Haggett said that had been one of the discussions at a school board officer’s academy that he had attended.
“Among the items that were discussed at the board officer’s academy that I attended was the idea of having occasional, maybe not every month but occasional special board meetings where basically what we do is we decide on a subject or two that we want to discuss and have time for discussion,” he said in October, suggesting there would be no more than three extra meetings a year.
He said a special meeting would give them more time to discuss an item that may be on the regular agenda each month, such as capital project updates.
“If we a couple of times a year met for a second time in a month, we might have more time to hear things like that or to have more in-depth discussion on questions that we have,” Mr. Haggett said.
